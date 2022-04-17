ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Fire rescues 4 people from boat caught on fire

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6Ugn_0fC3Fgxf00

HAMPTON, Va. - A vessel caught on fire and began to sink Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:49 p.m., officials received a call from a vessel that reportedly caught fire and started sinking in the Chesapeake bay on the 800 block of North First Street. It finally came to rest about 40 feet from the shore sunken in about five to seven feet of water.

According to officials, four people were on board.

The boat is a 38-foot-long vessel. Officials describe it as a pleasure craft or a cabin cruiser.

The battalion chief says Hampton Fire and Rescue and the Coast Guard also responded. The survivors were taken to Fort Monroe, but there were no reported injuries. He says he did not see a name on the vessel or Virginia registration.

Virginia Marine Resource Commission is investigating.

The boat is a 38-foot-long vessel. A salvage company has been contacted to remove it.

