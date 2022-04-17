ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

Young South Dakota Mother Remembered This Easter

By JD Collins
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Randi Gerlach, not yet 21 years, was reported missing in February 2022. Her body was found on March 1st. Foul play from the beginning and Thursday, April 14th formal charges were issued. According to Dakota News Now;. The man arrested in connection to death investigators deemed “suspicious” in Lincoln...

KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
