Catahoula Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Tensas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Catahoula
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Concordia; Tensas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tensas and northern Concordia Parishes, western Jefferson and northeastern Adams Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ferriday and West Ferriday around 1115 AM CDT. Natchez, Vidalia, Clayton and Spokane around 1120 AM CDT. Stanton around 1135 AM CDT. Church Hill around 1140 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Ridgecrest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WDTN

Severe weather possible Wednesday

A storm system across the central part of the country has brought two straight days of severe weather. Monday, there were multiple tornado reports in Texas, and on Tuesday, tornadoes ripped through parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans. This system brought rainy conditions to the Miami Valley on Tuesday. This...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Floyd; Harlan; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Rowan; Wolfe FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above 35 degrees and frost and freeze conditions are no longer a concern.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 24.1 feet Saturday, April 30th. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 25.4 Wed 9 AM 25.3 25.2 25.0 FALLING
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.8 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 27.4 Wed 9 am CDT 27.4 26.9 26.2
MADISON COUNTY, MS

