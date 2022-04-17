Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Concordia; Tensas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tensas and northern Concordia Parishes, western Jefferson and northeastern Adams Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ferriday and West Ferriday around 1115 AM CDT. Natchez, Vidalia, Clayton and Spokane around 1120 AM CDT. Stanton around 1135 AM CDT. Church Hill around 1140 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Ridgecrest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0