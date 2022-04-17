ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

L.A. Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Bellflower shooting

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6IJu_0fC3EFQn00

A man was shot dead in Bellflower Saturday night and homicide investigators are trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found a man in his 20s lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators have determined that the man was involved in some sort of argument with two other unidentified men. The argument escalated which led to one of the man pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim.

After the shooting, both fled the scene on foot running south on Eucalyptus Avenue. At this time, the Sheriff’s Department has not released a description of the shooting suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Sheriff S Department#Homicide Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy