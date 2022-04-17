Luis Garcia’s hot bat lifts Red Wings to series finale

Colorado Rockies SP Chad Kuhl pitched a strong six innings on Monday night, striking out four, walking one, and giving up two hits in the Rockies' 4-1 win over the Phillies. Rockies starting pitcher Kuhl was absolutely terrific again on Monday allowing only two hits over six innings keeping his ERA at en elite 0.87. The Rockies have had a surprisingly strong start to the year and it is mostly due to the fact that they have both an elite bullpen and have been getting strong production out of their starting pitcher. With a strong K/BB of 1.8 along with other strong statistics such as a WHIP of 0.87 and therefore Kuhl should be started in every league and picked up in any league that he is not already rostered.

