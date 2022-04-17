ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Luis Garcia’s hot bat lifts Red Wings to series finale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Red Wings (7-5) scored all the runs they would need in the first two innings of play, taking down...

WHEC TV-10

Amerks move back into playoff position after shoot-out win against Thunderbirds

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — Through the past week or so, the Americans have routinely echoed the obvious: every game is a must-win. They played with that mantra tonight, taking the Springfield Thunderbirds to a shootout where Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, and Arttu Ruotsalainen's goals were the difference maker. It lifted Rochester to a 3-2 win.
ROCHESTER, NY
numberfire.com

Roberto Perez riding pine Wednesday afternoon for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Perez is taking a breather after he started the last three games at catcher for the Pirates. Andrew Knapp is replacing Perez behind the plate on Wednesday and hitting ninth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Chad Kuhl throws six strong innings in win over Phillies on Monday night

Colorado Rockies SP Chad Kuhl pitched a strong six innings on Monday night, striking out four, walking one, and giving up two hits in the Rockies' 4-1 win over the Phillies. Rockies starting pitcher Kuhl was absolutely terrific again on Monday allowing only two hits over six innings keeping his ERA at en elite 0.87. The Rockies have had a surprisingly strong start to the year and it is mostly due to the fact that they have both an elite bullpen and have been getting strong production out of their starting pitcher. With a strong K/BB of 1.8 along with other strong statistics such as a WHIP of 0.87 and therefore Kuhl should be started in every league and picked up in any league that he is not already rostered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Elias Diaz extends hit streak to five games in loss to the Cubs on Sunday

Colorado Rockies C Elias Diaz went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, singling once and striking out twice in the Rockies' 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Diaz extended his hitting streak to a fifth straight game on Sunday as the Rockies ultimately fell to the Cubs putting them at 6-3 on the season. The catcher is batting an elite .345 so far through eight games and 29 plate appearances and seems to be a catcher that can be relied upon at one of the weakest positions in baseball for fantasy.
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates homer twice off Corbin Burnes but 4-run 2nd inning boosts Brewers to win

The Pittsburgh Pirates knew they couldn’t count on Corbin Burnes to make many mistakes, given that the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award last season. For five innings, Burnes was nearly untouchable. The Brewers took advantage of the Pirates’ mistakes in a four-run second inning and...
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he’s allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHEC TV-10

Red Wings' Luis Garcia named International League Player of Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Red Wings shortstop Luis Garcia isn't waiting for the season to develop before making noise at the plate. Just two weeks into the season, Rochester's infielder took home the International League Player of the Week. Garcia won a similar award last summer when he was named the AAA East Offensive Player of the Week.
ROCHESTER, NY
