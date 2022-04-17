ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Rain comes to an end later, windy and cool this afternoon

By Don Maher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure pulling away from the region means some drier conditions on the way for teh afternoon, but it will still be blustery and cool. We will start to see a warming trend over the next few days. Rain is...

