ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China Eastern puts Boeing 747-800s back in the air for the first time since deadly plane crash

By Jake Shropshire
The Millennial Source (TMS)
The Millennial Source (TMS)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to flight-tracking data, China Eastern, the airline involved in that plane crash last month that killed 132 people...

themilsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
deseret.com

Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Boeing 747#China Eastern
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
simpleflying.com

B-18715: China Airlines' Unluckiest 747 Freighter?

Two diversions and one dramatic ground incident: Three events that unfortunately happened to a single Boeing 747-400F within the span of a month and a half, between mid-January and late February. For the last two months, this particular aircraft, registered B-18715, has remained on the ground- demonstrating that 2022 has not been a good year for this jumbo jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Air France pilot says plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing, reveals cockpit audio

Air safety investigators have opened an enquiry into an Air France flight after it aborted landing on Tuesday, with cockpit audio revealing pilots said the plane was “going nuts”.Pilots appeared to struggle to control the Boeing 777 on descent into Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, with a recording from the cockpit capturing a fraught exchange between crew and air traffic control.Officers are heard saying “Wait! stop stop!” and then “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!” while emergency alarms sound in the background.One pilot adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”The air traffic controller responded: “I’ve seen on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

2 Years Ago A British Airways Boeing 747 Last Flew Scheduled Passengers

Time flies, and it certainly seems true for British Airways' B747-400s. Two years have passed since the carrier's final scheduled passenger flight by the type touched down at Heathrow in early April 2020. After that, its B747-400s performed freight and coronavirus-driven repatriation services before being permanently withdrawn on October 8th....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The Millennial Source (TMS)

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.

 https://www.themilsource.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy