Wyoming/I-40 crash, one person in critical condition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a car crash near I-40 and Wyoming. Officials say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say they had to extract one person from the crash who had serious injuries. APD has not released the name or said what led to the crash.
After initial reports said the person involved in the crash had died. APD Motors Unit alerted on Monday morning, April 18, that they received notice from UNM Hospital that the individual is not deceased, the individual is currently in critical condition with life threatening injuries.
