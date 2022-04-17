The mildest day of the week Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine on this Monday will lead to a nice warm up despite some high clouds rolling in during the afternoon ahead of a developing storm system in Texas. A bit breezy. Highs between 74 and 77. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Cool but not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. More clouds Tuesday but it should be partly sunny overall. Even warmer with highs near 80 degrees as the wind kicks up ahead of the next storm system. Gusts up to 30 mph are anticipated by late afternoon and early evening even before the rain arrives. Speaking of rain, scattered showers start to roll in later in the evening, especially for east Alabama. Intense rain and storms will be moving through Mississippi and west Alabama during the evening before starting to push into our area overnight. While some weakening is expected, some strong to severe storms are still possible here. The time to watch right now is from 10 PM ET Tuesday to 10 AM ET Wednesday. We will tighten and adjust that window as we get closer. Because the threat includes an overnight and early morning threat for us, you definitely want a few *different* ways to receive watches and warnings just in case they are needed. In addition to downpours, damaging winds are the primary concern. However, a tornado or two and some hail can’t be ruled out in the strongest section of the storms. Storms are forecast to taper down later in the morning Wednesday but scattered showers linger through the afternoon. We top out in the 70s. After that, we have a much quieter stretch of weather from Thursday, through the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine is in that part of the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s; a few early mornings may be in the 30s!

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO