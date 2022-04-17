ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The mildest day of the week Monday

By Scott Dorval
KIVI-TV
 1 day ago

Expect a mix of some high clouds & hazy sunshine Monday with a mild breeze as temperatures top 70 degrees. Some showers will...

www.kivitv.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
#Sun Clouds
WPMI

Quiet Monday with a rain-free workweek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A few showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could linger into early Monday morning. We start out the day cloudy but as the day progresses expect decreasing clouds with sunshine making a welcome comeback. Highs will hit the upper 70s. At the beaches, there...
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
WTVM

Beautiful Monday; Be ALERT for storms toward mid week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine on this Monday will lead to a nice warm up despite some high clouds rolling in during the afternoon ahead of a developing storm system in Texas. A bit breezy. Highs between 74 and 77. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Cool but not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. More clouds Tuesday but it should be partly sunny overall. Even warmer with highs near 80 degrees as the wind kicks up ahead of the next storm system. Gusts up to 30 mph are anticipated by late afternoon and early evening even before the rain arrives. Speaking of rain, scattered showers start to roll in later in the evening, especially for east Alabama. Intense rain and storms will be moving through Mississippi and west Alabama during the evening before starting to push into our area overnight. While some weakening is expected, some strong to severe storms are still possible here. The time to watch right now is from 10 PM ET Tuesday to 10 AM ET Wednesday. We will tighten and adjust that window as we get closer. Because the threat includes an overnight and early morning threat for us, you definitely want a few *different* ways to receive watches and warnings just in case they are needed. In addition to downpours, damaging winds are the primary concern. However, a tornado or two and some hail can’t be ruled out in the strongest section of the storms. Storms are forecast to taper down later in the morning Wednesday but scattered showers linger through the afternoon. We top out in the 70s. After that, we have a much quieter stretch of weather from Thursday, through the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine is in that part of the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s; a few early mornings may be in the 30s!
COLUMBUS, GA
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
