The Salina Liberty fought valiantly to overcome a 22-point halftime deficit but came up just short in the end, falling to the still undefeated Sioux City Bandits 36-29. Both teams looked sloppy out of the gate as the Bandits fumbled the ball away on the third play of the game but would get it right back by picking off Curry Parham’s first-ever CIF pass.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO