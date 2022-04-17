ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Delce Tosses Shutout, No. 6 Arkansas Captures Series

By Grace Tafolla
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A four-hit shutout by Chenise Delce paired with 11 hits by the Razorback offense powered No. 6 Arkansas past No. 12 Kentucky, 8-0, in six innings to earn the Razorbacks’ sixth-straight conference series victory and fifth of the season. Arkansas improves to 32-8 overall...

