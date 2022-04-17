KPD: Knoxville woman missing for five days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is accused of using a gun to kidnap her children she does not have legal custody of. Court documents say Shayla Sullivan took the children from an Exmouth Drive home in East Knoxville Saturday night. Sullivan allegedly pointed the gun at two people, including the children’s adopted mother. Police said she then took the children without permission.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that they were still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2021. They said Chakira Cotton is a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs around 195 pounds. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that a man by the name of "Lyric" or "TK" could have information about her location. He is described as a man in his early 30s, standing around 5'2" tall.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man will spend over two years in prison after pleading guilty on March 21 to fraud and identity theft charges after abandoning his service in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1970s. Court documents showed that Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 and completed basic […]
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy shot her when she pointed a gun toward authorities attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant, state investigators said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said deputies went to the 100 block of Dunn Road...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
