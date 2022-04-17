ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

KPD: Knoxville woman missing for five days

WBIR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Maples was reported missing around 3...

www.wbir.com

WATE

Knoxville woman accused of kidnapping own children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is accused of using a gun to kidnap her children she does not have legal custody of. Court documents say Shayla Sullivan took the children from an Exmouth Drive home in East Knoxville Saturday night. Sullivan allegedly pointed the gun at two people, including the children’s adopted mother. Police said she then took the children without permission.
WBIR

KPD searching for 16-year-old girl missing since November 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that they were still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2021. They said Chakira Cotton is a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs around 195 pounds. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that a man by the name of "Lyric" or "TK" could have information about her location. He is described as a man in his early 30s, standing around 5'2" tall.
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
