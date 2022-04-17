KPD: Knoxville woman missing for five days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that they were still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2021. They said Chakira Cotton is a Black woman who is 5'3" tall and weighs around 195 pounds. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that a man by the name of "Lyric" or "TK" could have information about her location. He is described as a man in his early 30s, standing around 5'2" tall.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 26 DAYS AGO