(The Center Square) – The winter snow is not going to ease Utah's drought woes, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years, and this year's disappointing snowpack is not going to pull the state out of drought," said Brian Steed, DNR's executive director, in a news release. "The recent snowstorms were beneficial, however, they added less than an inch of water to our snowpack. We are urging all Utahns to use water responsibly and to check with local water providers for potential water restrictions."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO