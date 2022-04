LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the deadline to file your property tax appraisal protest approaching, one tax consultant is giving you advice to help you win. You have until the end of April to file a protest for your property tax appraisal. The average value for a Lubbock County home is up 16 percent from last year, the largest jump appraisers have seen in decades.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO