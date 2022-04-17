ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics defeat Brooklyn Nets on buzzer-beater in Game 1 of first-round playoff series

By Kyle Hightower, AP Sports Writer
WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Tatum scored 16 of his 31 points in...

www.wcvb.com

