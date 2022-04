EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.

