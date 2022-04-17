ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU business school surpasses $1M scholarship landmark

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) W. Frank Barton School of Business has surpassed $1 million in annual scholarships for its students.

According to a news release sent out by WSU , this is the first time the Barton School has reached this milestone, made possible by collecting funds given to the school by donors and supporters.

“Giving our students the opportunities they deserve is our top priority,” said Dr. Larisa Genin, the Barton School of Business dean. “$1 million in scholarships is life-changing for so many of our students. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our donors and the WSU Foundation, who have helped secure these scholarships over a number of years.”

WSU students are helping migrant students reach their dreams

This landmark features a combination of scholarships and educational assistance that supports different programs, majors, and dicipliines.

“Scholarships have a transformational impact on students,” said Elizabeth King, president of the WSU Foundation. “Not only do they ease the financial burden of higher education, they provide emotional relief and instill confidence in their recipients.”

These scholarships, academic offerings, applied learning opportunities, and innovative programming is what draws business students to the Barton School.

“The Barton Scholarship has completely changed how I view my opportunities during and after college,” shared Ella Tucker, who was named the 2022 Clay Barton Scholar , which awards $50,000 every year and is one of the largest business scholarships in Kansas. “I feel like I have the whole world in front of me.”

