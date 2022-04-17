ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chilly mornings to start the week

By Alex Libby
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past week we say saw severe thunderstorms six out of seven days. The storms are moving out, and Arkansans can take a break from being weather aware for a few days. While there aren’t any damaging storms in the forecast, there are some cold temperatures.

Sunday’s storms were caused by a cold front that moved through the state. Behind the front, we will see cooler and drier air move in. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost is NOT likely Monday morning.

Monday morning low temperatures.

Frost isn’t likely Monday because there will be too many clouds for temperatures to drop near freezing.

This won’t be the case Tuesday morning. Calm winds and clear skies will allow temperatures across Northern Arkansas to drop within a few degrees of freezing. A few communities across the far north could be waking up to frost Tuesday morning.

    Frost/freeze forecast Tuesday morning.
    Temperatures Tuesday morning.

This is pretty late in the season for a frost or a freeze for most of Arkansas, but it’s right on par for Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville has its average last frost on April 23rd!

Average last frost dates for Arkansas.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday won’t be too bad. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s!

