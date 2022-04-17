ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Rochester man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in Mower County

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over some child sex crimes in Mower County....

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County meth dealer has been sent to prison. Christopher Alan Rickerl, 27 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. Court documents state Rickerl sold 27.388 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on May 17, 2021. Investigators say video of the drug deal showed Rickerl and the distinctive tattoo of brass knuckles on his forearm.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin woman pleads guilty to meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A suspected drug dealer pleads guilty over meth found in her vehicle. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 21 of Austin, was arrested on September 7, 2021. An Austin police officer says he saw Stotlar driving and knew her license was suspended, so she was pulled over in the 100 block of 1st Street SW. Court documents state a small plastic bag commonly used to hold drugs was seen behind Stotlar’s foot.
AUSTIN, MN
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale man pleads guilty to crimes day before trial to begin

A Hillsdale man, jailed since January 2021 awaiting a jury trial scheduled for Tuesday, pleaded guilty to three crimes Monday afternoon in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court effectively resolving the case and negating the need for trial.  Matthew Lynn Riddle, 34, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest and fourth-degree flee/elude a police officer Monday. ...
HILLSDALE, MI
KIMT

Stewartville man sentenced for unusual Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two burglaries result in no prison time for a Stewartville man. Andrew Tyler Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Jones has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Jones was arrested...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Mower County, MN
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KIMT

Knife-wielding Albert Lea man sentenced for beating a woman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Beating a woman results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Jordon Allen VanRyswyk, 34 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. VanRyswyk was charged with second-degree assault, robbery, and...
KIMT

Albert Lea man sentenced for power washer theft

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stealing a scooter and a power washer is sentenced. Gerald Leroy Shafer, 41 of Albert Lea, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor theft. The Albert Lea Police Department says Shafer stole a power washer from a shed by the post office on Newton Avenue and later took a scooter from Snyder’s Dollar General.
KIMT

Clear Lake man sentenced for winter abduction

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man takes a plea deal to avoid a kidnapping trial. Thyago Silva Miranda, 31, was accused of abducting a woman on December 19, 2021. Police say he slammed the woman against the side of his car and then forced her inside. Court documents state the woman was released somewhere north of Manly in Worth County in 20 degree weather after Miranda took her cell phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Guilty Plea
KIMT

Albert Lea school bomb threat sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man who called in a bomb threat to a Freeborn County school is going to prison. Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33 of Bayport, pleaded guilty to communicating to another that an explosive device is present for the incident on October 7, 2021. Albert Lea police say Woodraska, who was wanted for other theft-related charges, was found at a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue S and barricaded himself inside the home. Woodraska then called in a bomb threat to Lakeview School to try and divert the police so he could escape.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Fatal collision on Highway 56 in Mower County

WALTHAM, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County is being called a fatal accident. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2 pm Thursday near the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street. The State Patrol says David Ray Prouty, 68 of Mantorville, was driving south when he crashed with Ramon Lee Crews, 61 of Waltham.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for stolen vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets probation for selling a vehicle he didn’t even own. Brian Charles Sachen, 43 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. Court documents state Sachen sold a vehicle to a salvage dealer in Cerro Gordo County on October 28 for $200 when Sachen had no legal ownership of the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

High-speed chase means jail time for Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – Leading law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed pursuit results in jail time for a Mason City man. Joshua Dale Wilmarth, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding and has been sentenced to 89 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $430.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Investigation underway into video recording in North Iowa school locker room

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – A Winnebago County school district is investigating a possible video recording in a student locker room. The North Iowa Community School District sent a message to parents about an “allegedly recorded video of other students while in our locker room facilities.” Superintendent Joe Erickson says the recording was apparently done by other students. Erickson says law enforcement has interviewed the students allegedly responsible for the recording and the known victims are being offered support.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County sheriff to retire at end of 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag is retiring. He announced Friday that he will be stepping down at the end of 2022 after 29 years and two months in law enforcement, the last 27 of those years spent in Freeborn County. “I took the office of...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Prison sentence for Charles City home invader

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County home invader is sent to prison. Franklin Freddrick Foster, 29 of Charles City, was accused of breaking into two apartments in Charles City and took a deal to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.
CHARLES CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy