Rochester man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in Mower County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man who called in a bomb threat to a Freeborn County school is going to prison. Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33 of Bayport, pleaded guilty to communicating to another that an explosive device is present for the incident on October 7, 2021. Albert Lea police say Woodraska, who was wanted for other theft-related charges, was found at a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue S and barricaded himself inside the home. Woodraska then called in a bomb threat to Lakeview School to try and divert the police so he could escape.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO