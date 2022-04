The Norfolk Tides (8-4) split a doubleheader with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-6) on Easter Sunday. They won game one, 5-1, for their fifth straight win. They lost game two on a walk-off double to lose, 1-0. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in game one. Ender Inciarte had an RBI single that scored Ronald Guzman. It was the only run they would score, and Norfolk responded immediately with three runs in the top of the third. Richie Martin ripped a bases loaded double to score the first two runs. Jahmai Jones added another with an RBI groundout to make it 3-1, Norfolk.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO