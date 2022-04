Duke sophomore Mark Williams will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, and intends to hire an agent, which means, he gone. “These past two years have been great,” said Williams, the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. “Having the ability to play in front of the best fans in the world, and receiving that support on the road and home was terrific. I want to thank Coach K and the rest of the staff for pushing me every day to be the best possible player I can be.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO