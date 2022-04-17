Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clinch; Echols A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECHOLS AND WEST CENTRAL CLINCH COUNTIES At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Statenville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Echols and west central Clinch Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CLINCH COUNTY, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO