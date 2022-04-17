ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold front arrives Monday, lower humidity coming!

Once again inland storms will die down before midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. We’ve got one more warm and humid night before big changes come our way. Lows Monday only drop into the low and mid 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will be low Monday even though a cold front is moving through. Most of the rain will fall well east of I-75 with rain being out of our area by the evening hours.

Tuesday will feature lower humidity with dew points in the 40s. It will be breezy Tuesday and Wednesday as highs reach the mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s heading into the weekend with a slight increase in humidity and rain chances next weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be back near 90 degrees.

