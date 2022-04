LAKEWOOD – About 2,500 feet of wastewater pipes along Level Lane and Summer Avenue are going to be replaced over the next two months by New Jersey American Water. The new 15-inch PVC water lines are three inches wider than the current 12-inch pipes, allowing for increased capacity as Lakewood's population continues to grow. Between 2010 and 2020, Lakewood’s population increased 46%. Currently, about 135,000 people call the township home. ...

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 MINUTES AGO