ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The North Wheeling Dream Center is undergoing major renovations

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEXs7_0fC34gk900

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) After a devastating water break that flooded the North Wheeling Dream Center more than a year ago, the building has undergone some major changes.

Pastor Darrell Cummings says they’ve come a long way, but still have a long way to go.

They’ve replaced two of the six roof levels, installed a new sprinkler system and still have some plumbing to do.

“We’re getting ready to move to more of the cosmetic work so it probably looks worse than what it really is, kind of beat up after surgery. But the healing process has begun. And we hope, god be our helper, we hope to be able to have people come in for the Adopt A Student program in August.”

Rev. Darrell Cummings says that they would receive any donations. You can go to their website, BethlehemApostolicTemple.org to see different ways to donate electronically.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Three homes damaged in Steubenville fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Jefferson County 911 tells 7NEWS that all units are now clear after a fire that broke out on Oregon Avenue in Steubenville. The fire, which spanned three homes, was extinguished late into Wednesday evening. According to Steubenville Fire, one home was a total loss while one sustained interior damage and […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
News 12

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal to undergo major upgrades

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal will be getting some upgrades this year. Exit Zero Hospitality is turning it into Ferry Park, with three new restaurants that are opening this spring. "We have an outdoor restaurant, which is really a raw bar and salads. It kind of feels a little bit...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy