Delphos, OH

Celebrating Easter in Delphos

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDELPHOS — On Easter Sunday morning, Pastor Kevin Hall opened his service at the Delphos Trinity United Methodist Church with the worshipful song “Christ the Lord has risen today.”. Sunday concluded Hall’s sermon series called “It’s Friday, but Sunday is coming.” It was his final message that...

www.limaohio.com

