DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 50s will make for a fairly mild night. Tuesday will start off quiet, but we have a 30% chance for showers and a storms or two in the evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday night is when the active weather really starts to come into the region with storms possible from midnight all the way to mid-morning Wednesday. An isolated, brief tornado and damaging winds are possible. Flooding does not looks like a concern with this next round of storms, but we’ll still monitor the rainfall rates closely.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO