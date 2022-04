Anderson Cooper‘s net worth is staggering. True, the CNN personality was born into money thanks to his wealthy socialite parents (mom was fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt; dad was writer and actor Wyatt Cooper), but his fortune grew significantly once he was out on his own making his mark on the media world. Beginning his career behind the scenes in broadcast journalism, “AC” has since become the face of cable news, as well as a beloved host and panelist for other programming.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 26 DAYS AGO