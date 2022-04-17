ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Thousands gather on Boylston Street ahead of Boston Marathon

By Jason King
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A portion of Boylston Street in Boston was shut down on Sunday as thousands gathered to form one pre-Boston Marathon excitement. The world's oldest annual marathon returns to Patriots Day for the first time in three years. More than...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Sports make Patriots Day in Boston like no other day anywhere

Chances are there are fans elsewhere who will claim that their home city has a day that perfectly captures the competitiveness and camaraderie of sports like our Patriots Day. Should you come across these creatures, don’t begrudge them their misguided daydream. They obviously haven’t been here on a day like Monday. They just cannot know any better.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
94.3 WCYY

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
CBS Boston

Fitness Guru Taking Mobile Gym To The Streets Of Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The pandemic caused all of us to shift gears. For fitness guru Drew LaCombe, he decided to get on the move. Drew LaCombe runs MoveStudios, a mobile gym that is bringing fitness right to the people of Boston. “I saw this moving truck and just saw it and thought, ‘Love at first sight.’ And I was like, you know what, I want to turn that into a gym,” LaCombe said. MoveStudios is Boston’s first mobile fitness studio. If you build it, they will come. And they did, especially when Drew and his crew took the workouts to Boston’s waterfront. “To be...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Boylston Street#Italy#Patriots Day
WMUR.com

Boston Marathon takes place Monday

BOSTON — The 126th running of the Boston Marathon will take place Monday morning. More than 28,000 people from all 50 states and 122 different countries will be taking part in the race. The marathon is expected to draw 500,000 spectators as the course winds through eight cities and towns.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

No credible threats to Boston Marathon, but officials are on high alert

BOSTON — Public safety was the focus for Massachusetts officials Thursday as organizers prepare for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. The 26.2-mile race kicks off Monday in Hopkinton and winds through several towns to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston. Officials said the shooting on...
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
US News and World Report

Thousands Gather as Cherry Blossoms in Washington D.C. Hit Peak Bloom

(Reuters) - Thousands of people have been gathering along Washington's Tidal Basin to take in the sights of the city's famed cherry blossom trees in peak bloom. The peak of the cherry blossoms is defined as the point when 70 percent of the blossoms around the Tidal Basin are open, according to the National Park Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

2022 Boston Marathon Preview: What To Watch For

HOPKINTON (CBS) – For the first time in three years, or 1,099 days, the Boston Marathon is back on Patriots’ Day. The 126th running of the marathon comes just six months since the last race, which was a once-in-a-lifetime event in October, due to the pandemic. That race had several changes – a smaller field, no Athlete’s Village, different start times and the first rolling start in Boston Marathon history. That won’t be the case Monday. The Athlete’s Village is back at Hopkinton High School and there will be a full field of 30,000 participants. All of them must be fully vaccinated....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy