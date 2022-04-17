ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chilly mornings to start the week

By Alex Libby
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past week we say saw severe thunderstorms six out of seven days. The storms are moving out, and Arkansans can take a break from being weather aware for a few days. While there aren’t any damaging storms in the forecast, there are some cold...

