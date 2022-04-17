Move to silence Elon Musk launched by group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO over his tweets about taking company private
TESLA shareholders have launched a legal effort to silence the electric car company's CEO Elon Musk.
The group has asked federal judge to bar Musk from commenting on a lawsuit they have filed against him, according to a recent court filing.
The federal lawsuit claims the shareholders lost money after Musk posted a series of tweets in 2018 saying he was thinking about taking the company private.
