Four genius Samsung tricks to try right now – including better audio and turning messages into easy reminders

By Jona Jaupi
 1 day ago
SAMSUNG smartphones come packed with plenty of handy tricks – here are four you need to know about today.

The tech giant in February released its Galaxy S22 smartphone and with it came a number of clever features.

We have compiled a list of some of the best tools available on your Samsung phone now.

Customize your audio experience

Samsung devices come equipped with plenty of settings to enhance your audio experience.

To play around with the sound, first, go to 'Settings'.

Then tap on 'Sounds and vibration', > 'Advanced Sound Settings' > 'Sound quality and effects' > 'Equalizer'.

Once you do that, you should see several equalizer options, including bass and treble.

You can also go back to 'Sound quality and Effects' and adjust sound settings there, which includes the 'Personalize sound' option.

That feature also lets you hear sample sound configurations to help you choose the one you like best.

Turn websites and messages into reminders

One of the most helpful tools on a Samsung smartphone is the Reminders app.

Using this feature, you can turn any website or text message into a reminder.

For a website reminder, start by opening up Samsung’s browser.

Then tap on the menu button (three dots on the top right) > 'Share' > 'Reminder'.

To turn a text into a reminder, open 'Messages' and long-press on the thread you want to save.

Next, select 'Message options' > 'Send to Reminder'.

These entries will then be visible in the Reminder app, where you can also edit or delete notes.

Color by keyword

Color by keyword lets you customize notifications so that they appear a certain color of your choice if they feature a certain word.

To set it up, go to 'Settings', followed by 'Notifications'.

Find brief pop-up settings, then tap 'Color by keyword'.

Type your keyword and select which color you want the notification to be.

Dynamic lock screen

If you want your lock screen to have a fresh image every so often, you can set up the dynamic lock screen feature.

You select between image packs, which are groups of wallpapers that will update automatically every two weeks.

Within the 'Settings', go to 'Lock Screen', then 'Wallpaper' services.

Tap 'Apply' and go to the 'Settings' icon.

Select an image pack to download it and the dynamic lock screen will automatically be applied as your wallpaper.

