Ja Morant, Taylor Jenkins named NBA awards finalists

The regular season awards voting is in, and the Memphis Grizzlies have two finalists who could be taking home some hardware in the coming weeks.

The NBA named star point guard Ja Morant a finalist for the league’s Most Improved Player award, and Taylor Jenkins a finalist for the Coach of the Year award.

Alongside Morant as finalists for MIP are Cleveland’s Darius Garland, as well as San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray. Joining Jenkins as finalists for Coach of the Year are Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Phoenix’s Monty Williams.

The league will announce the award winners one at a time during the playoffs over the next few weeks.

It will be disappointing for the Grizzlies that Jaren Jackson Jr. was not named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The big man led the NBA in blocks and anchored the Grizzlies’ top-tier defense on the way to the second-best record in the league.

Jackson could still finish on the NBA’s all-defensive team.

Also left off the list of finalists was Desmond Bane, whom Morant pushed to be candidate for Most Improved Player. It worked against Bane that he was just a second-year player, because the award typically goes to a player in their third season or later.

In addition to a Most Improved finalist, Morant is also a candidate to finish on the all-NBA team, which would make him eligible for a super-max extension from the Grizzlies this summer.