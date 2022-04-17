ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant, Taylor Jenkins named NBA awards finalists

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXA06_0fC33aYQ00

The regular season awards voting is in, and the Memphis Grizzlies have two finalists who could be taking home some hardware in the coming weeks.

The NBA named star point guard Ja Morant a finalist for the league’s Most Improved Player award, and Taylor Jenkins a finalist for the Coach of the Year award.

Alongside Morant as finalists for MIP are Cleveland’s Darius Garland, as well as San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray. Joining Jenkins as finalists for Coach of the Year are Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Phoenix’s Monty Williams.

The league will announce the award winners one at a time during the playoffs over the next few weeks.

It will be disappointing for the Grizzlies that Jaren Jackson Jr. was not named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The big man led the NBA in blocks and anchored the Grizzlies’ top-tier defense on the way to the second-best record in the league.

Jackson could still finish on the NBA’s all-defensive team.

Also left off the list of finalists was Desmond Bane, whom Morant pushed to be candidate for Most Improved Player. It worked against Bane that he was just a second-year player, because the award typically goes to a player in their third season or later.

In addition to a Most Improved finalist, Morant is also a candidate to finish on the all-NBA team, which would make him eligible for a super-max extension from the Grizzlies this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant had funny viral moment at playoff game

As their sons battled it out on the court on Saturday, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant offered a hilarious sideshow of their own. The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at FedEx Forum. As the Wolves placed the finishing touches on the upset win, the dads of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant linked up for a great viral moment. Right in front of the television cameras, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant walked up to each other and traded friendly barbs before embracing.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, TN
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal's Career-High Against Every NBA Team: Shaq Destroyed The Clippers With 61 Points On His Birthday

When we think of the best centers in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell come to mind. As far as the most dominant offensive specimens in the middle, Shaquille O’Neal has to be the first thought that comes to mind. While Chamberlain was the most gifted scorer of his time, O’Neal would be the first to tell you that he could go toe to toe with Chamberlain. The same goes for Russell, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of our time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#The Memphis Grizzlies#Star Point Guard#Mip#Nba Communications
FOX Sports

Ja Morant vs. Anthony Edwards: Who would Nick rather build around? I What's Wright?

As the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies continue their thrilling playoff series, Nick Wright discusses who he'd rather build a team around between Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant. Nick also revisits his Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals pick, and recaps Chris Paul's epic performance in Game 1 for the Phoenix Suns against the New Orleans Pelicans.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Towns and the Timberwolves visit Memphis with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 241.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards, while Ja Morant scored 32 points for the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan's Argument That Ja Morant Shouldn't Be In The MIP Conversation Goes Viral: "Ja Winning It Would Devalue The Award Down To Pure Popularity And Media Narrative."

Ja Morant is one of the best young superstars in the league, and he established himself this season. The Memphis Grizzlies clinched the 2nd seed in the Western Conference and Morant exploded in the games he played, averaging over 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists a game for the season. His stellar breakout season has put him in the conversation for an award, and while he might be deserving of a lot, this one nomination has caused some controversy.
NBA
Yardbarker

Scotty Pippen Jr. enters NBA Draft, hires agent

In his note announcing his decision, Pippen thanked Vanderbilt, the school’s fans, the city of Nashville, and his coaches and teammates. Pippen Jr., the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, played three seasons for the Commodores. He averaged 20.8 points per game in 2020-21 and 20.4 points per game this season. He has averaged 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during his college career. He was a two-time All-SEC selection.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy