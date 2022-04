HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For a change, the wind may not be at the forefront of our weather headlines on Friday. The northern storm that had Nebraska wind swept this week will track through the Great Lakes and move far enough east to enable the winds to relax for a couple of days. There will be a bit of breeze on Friday of 10-20 mph but without the stronger gusts. While humidity values will still be low, it doesn’t appear that we’ll be dealing with fire danger threats as much through Saturday. Friday and Saturday will be between storm systems so the weather will stay quiet for a couple of days. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal with highs both days in the low to mid 50s, with 40s far north.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO