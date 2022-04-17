ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

What to know about tax filing extension

By Anthony Howard
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – If you’re expecting a tax refund this year, it may take a while. More than 70 million refunds have been issued so far, but the IRS is backlogged and understaffed.

If you don’t have the time to fill out your paperwork by tomorrow, you can file for an extension. However, you’ll still have to pay an estimate of how much you owe upfront if you owe money.

“An extension gives you the right to extend the amount of time to file your return. But it doesn’t give you an extension to pay the amount of taxes you owe. A lot of people get confused by that. If you think you’re going to owe, send it with the extension. The interest rate with the IRS and the penalties with the IRS are a lot worse than you can just borrow the money for,” said CPA Tony Huffman.

The deadline to file your taxes is Monday, April 18.

