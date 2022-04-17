First spring under new coach Kill

The New Mexico State University football team wrapped up 15 days of spring practice with an informal scrimmage/spring game April 14 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Several thousand people filled the shady side of the stadium to...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talks after spring practice. LSU football is close to wrapping up its third week of spring ball and the new leader in charge of the defense talked at the podium on Thursday, April 14. BeSean McCray leads Gold Team to 33-13 win in Southern Spring...
There was drama in Saturday’s USFL opening game as the Birmingham Stallions used a late drive to down the New Jersey Generals, 28-24. The game was simulcast on both FOX and NBC as the league began anew with the same name of one that saw stars play decades ago.
The Oregon Ducks are just days away from the annual spring game, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
In preparation, Oregon practiced once again in the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday morning, looking to get some last work in before they showcase what the new coaching staff and roster have been building ahead of the annual scrimmage.
Afterward, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members and discussed some injury updates, as well as previewing what we expect to see on Saturday. He also talked about the importance of building an identity at Oregon,...
In the wake of Old Dominion's second bowl bid in the football team's history, the school has agreed to a contract extension with coach Ricky Rahne, according to ESPN sources. Sources told ESPN that Rahne has agreed to a one-year extension that will take him through 2026. The 2022 season...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Baumann is transferring to Grand Canyon Antelopes. Baumann entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Georgia’s 2021-2022 season. Grand Canyon will be the fourth school of Baumann’s NCAA basketball career. Noah Baumann transferred to Georgia from USC ahead of the 2021 season. He...
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
The transfer portal has changed college athletics entirely. With student-athletes having the ability to transfer from one school to the next without penalty of sitting out a year, the number of college football players exploring their options has reached an incredible new high. According to a story from ESPN, more...
One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start to the morning that included an interception over the middle by safety John Torchio.
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
It's not often you see the underdog push anybody around in college football. Usually, it's the big schools that get their way and clean up in the biggest games. Just six of 130 FBS programs have made up almost 80 percent of the playoff berths since 2014, so there definitely is a concentration of ...
After one week of action, one thing is clear about the United States Football League: This league is fun. Nearly every game on opening weekend was a one-score game, and the first two came down to the final play. The rules are already paying dividends for fans. With teams kicking...
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Four days after the end of the first round of spring practices under Jerry Kill, New Mexico State has lost a key 2021 contributor to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wide receiver Cole Harrity, who caught 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown a season ago, entered the portal […]
Week 1 of the inaugural United States Football League season has its first W in the books. The Birmingham Stallions came from behind to defeat the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in an instant classic Saturday on FOX. Opening weekend action continues Sunday with three games starting at 12 p.m. ET.
There were several main takeaways following the USFL's inaugural weekend. Colorful jerseys, interesting camera angles, and unprecedented audio access were some of the things that stood out most. But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the USFL's opening weekend was the impressive play of several defensive units that included several standout individual performances. In all, five defenses held their opponents to under 20 points, with the Tampa Bay Bandits holding the Pittsburgh Maulers to a mere three points in Monday night's victory.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football team is down to the final few sessions of spring practice and second-year head coach Charles Huff says his team is making necessary strides to be successful. “We are at the point now where we know what we have to do to build...
