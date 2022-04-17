ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Showers and a few storms overnight, clearing through the day Monday

By Cody Nickel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms continue through the rest of Sunday night and into the overnight hours before a cold front sweeps through bringing back seasonable...

