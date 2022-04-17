Police identify man killed Saturday in Southeast DC shooting on Southern Avenue

The Dauphin County coroner has identified a man who was killed in Harrisburg last week, one of three people who died during a spate of violence that occurred in the city recently. Jacoby L. Strain Hankerson, 23, was identified as the man who was shot just before 7 p.m. on...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Monday night. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road on March 21, shortly before 10 p.m. A Richmond police spokesperson said officers found Jayce Folkner, 29, of Henrico unresponsive in...
A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A juvenile was stabbed Friday afternoon in Doubs Meadow Park in Myersville, according to a statement from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 1:25 p.m. after receiving a report about an assault. When they arrived they said...
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night at Gar-Field High School. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded in her abdomen. The girl was flown to an area hospital after police provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel came,...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in north St. Louis city early Saturday morning. Officers said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of Salisbury at around 4:02 a.m. When they arrived they found two men suffering from puncture wounds. Revell Graham, 32, was found lying on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was later taken to the hospital where is condition is unknown.
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, according to CMPD. CMPD told reporter Anthony Kustura that the 911 assault with a deadly weapon call came in just before 4 a.m. on Cross Point Circle off of Independence Boulevard. Police arrived...
LANHAM, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Lanham Friday night. According to a tweet from PGPD, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Seabrook Road around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers located a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Malcolm Miller has been identified as the officer who shot and killed a man carrying a knife on Barret Avenue on Friday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. Miller and other officers had...
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An escapee of a mental health facility was taken into custody Sunday night, while police are still searching for another escapee. The Chesapeake Police Department captured Austin Preston Leigh, 31, around 5:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. Police said Leigh and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson escaped...
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
The man killed in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, which left another person injured in critical condition, has been identified. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m., when the Rosemont Department of Public Safety received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at the popular suburban shopping center.
A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say 12 people were injured--including 10 by gunfire--after a shooting Saturday at the Columbiana Centre mall in northern Columbia. Police say at this point, however, there are no fatalities. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook gave an update on the shooting, which he said is...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dunwoody home daycare center owner has been charged with murder in the case of a four-month old baby’s death and other abuse charges. A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Amanda Hickey with second degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, three counts of battery and several other charges.
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department arrested Uthian Kimble, 22, in connection to the March 2022 shooting death of Salaam Harris, 30.After reviewing evidence in the case and speaking with witnesses, homicide detectives obtained two warrants for Kimble's arrest, charging him with one count of murder and one count of injury to a child.Earlier in April, authorities located Kimble in Florence, Alabama and took him into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County.Investigators said on the night of the shooting, Kimble physically assaulted Harris' son, which prompted Harris to seek out Kimble. A short time later, shots were fired and Harris was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."I'd like to thank our homicide detectives and all of the APD employees who had a hand in this investigation," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "This arrest is the culmination of weeks of outstanding police work. Now that we have a suspect in custody, we can finally provide Mr. Harris' family and the community with some sense of relief."
Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
Comments / 0