ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nets lose heartbreaker to Celtics at buzzer in Game 1 despite Kyrie Irving’s 39 points

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

BOSTON — The Nets wasted a brilliant outing from Kyrie Irving and watched as Jayson Tatum stole Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tatum’s cutting layup, with Irving defending him, just beat the final buzzer and beat Brooklyn 115-114 before a sellout crowd of 19,156 that shook and rocked TD Garden.

Irving had been unguardable in Sunday’s return to Boston, pouring in a game-high 39 points. But the Nets squandered it, in a heated matchup that featured the Celtics fans jeering and booing and cursing Irving from the start, and the All-Star giving them the finger after a third-quarter 3-pointer.

“I wouldn’t say we’d like to avoid them in any way,” Irving said before the series. “This is the best part of the story that could be written. We go against Boston and have a chance to redeem ourselves [for a shaky regular-season]. They have a healthy team, we have a healthy team; now we get to see who’s [better].”

On Sunday, the Celtics were one play better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41umod_0fC32Jhy00
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates the game-winning basket as Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjz6L_0fC32Jhy00
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hits the game-winner at the buzzer.

Irving had carried the Nets back from a 15-point third-quarter deficit, and a nine-point hole in the fourth. He gave them a 107-102 lead with 5:30 to play, but they couldn’t hold it.

Boston closed on a 13-7 run.

With the game knotted at 109-all, Kevin Durant (23 points) got a shooter’s bouncer on a 13-foot baseline turnaround with 1:20 to play.

Boston big man Al Horford’s put-back pulled the game even with 59 seconds left. But Irving drilled a huge 3-pointer 14 seconds later, sending the Celtics into a timeout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msicT_0fC32Jhy00
Nets guard Kyrie Irving watches his shot.

Jaylen Brown’s layup cut Brooklyn’s lead to one with 38 seconds remaining, and, after Durant missed a forced 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring, Tatum (31 points) did the rest.

“Yeah, you know, at that point, it’s a little bit random,” Steve Nash said. “They pushed it instead of calling a timeout. I think we took away the first action with Brown, went to [Marcus] Smart.

“I thought we were intelligent on that side of the action, but he got into a crack and somehow found Tatum, who made an intelligent cut. So you know, split second here and there and the game goes the other way.”

Nash didn’t think Irving would be impacted positively or negatively by the crowd reaction to his TD Garden return.

“I’ve never really thought about it in those terms. You go and play ball and play hard and try to win the game. I don’t think you really worry about the fans,” Nash said. “The fans are part of the game. I feel like it’s such a part embedded in your career you don’t go into the game worrying about fans.

“You go into the game worrying about performing. I don’t worry about Kyrie. Young players, they’re getting their feet wet in this scenario and some of that is a process. But once you’ve been there a few times, Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here proverbially in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not that I really think that has a huge effect on Kyrie.”

It was still tied at 63-all a minute into the third quarter, before Brooklyn allowed nine unanswered points. Marcus Smart capped the Celtics spurt, and put Boston ahead 72-63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RGgR_0fC32Jhy00
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is fouled during Game 1 against the Celtics.

Brooklyn’s deficit swelled to 84-69 after Tatum’s free throws with 6:06 left in the quarter. The Nets still trailed 98-89 after Tatum’s free throw with 10:36 to play, but that’s when they rallied by ripping off 13 unanswered points.

Irving brought them back, his layup pulling Brooklyn within 98-97. And after a frenzied sequence of bodies flying all over the court, the point guard found Durant for a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Brooklyn led by two, and Irving’s layup pushed it to 102-98 before Jaylen Brown’s baseline dunk finally broke the Nets run.

A Smart driving layup tied it again, at 107-all with 3:16 to play. That’s when the real drama started.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s poor game vs. Celtics draws strong take from Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets fell into a hole after a crushing Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was absolutely lethal. He went to a rocking TD Garden and dropped 39 points despite incessant boos raining down from fans in green the whole game. But the problem for the Nets in this one was a highly unusual one: Kevin Durant struggled. We cannot remember the last time we had to write that.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum, Durant break down Celtics' crazy Game 1 buzzer beater

The Boston Celtics escaped Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on a crazy buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum, but that was far from the only impressive play during that final sequence. Jaylen Brown got the ball and drove baseline, but instead of forcing the issue,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Heartbreaker#Buzzer#Eastern Conference#The All Star
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy