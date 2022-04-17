ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports predicts Penn State’s trap game for 2022

By Kevin McGuire
 1 day ago

Penn State faces a relatively daunting schedule in 2022. As if it wasn’t difficult enough having to play host to perennial playoff contender Ohio State and visit defending Big Ten champion Michigan in Ann Arbor in division play, Penn State will also open the season on the road against a Big Ten team for a third consecutive season. Penn State also makes a trip into SEC territory for a September matchup with Auburn , serving as the second half of a home-and-home series that started last fall in Beaver Stadium.

But taking a glance at the schedule, which game stands out as a potential trap game for the Nittany Lions? According to 247Sports , it just might be against Central Michigan. But, upon further reflection, that seems like a misguided choice.

Penn State is scheduled to host the Chippewas of the MAC on Saturday, September 24. The game is situated right between the previously referenced road game at Auburn (Sept. 17) and a home game against Northwestern on Oct. 1. Penn State then slides into a bye week before making a trip to Michigan in mid-October.

Central Michigan is coming off a nine-win season, and they likely won’t be too much of a pushover, especially after Penn State returns home from what should be a highly-anticipated and physical matchup at Auburn the previous week. Central Michigan may even keep things tight well into the second half if Penn State is not careful, but there could be a better candidate for a trap game on Penn State’s schedule this fall.

The case for Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6vcB_0fC32BeA00

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A revision to the Big Ten schedule this fall has bumped Minnesota up into the perfect trap game situation for the Nittany Lions. And Minnesota knows a thing or two about frustrating Penn State when few see it coming.

Penn State is set to host the Gophers on Oct. 22, a week after Penn State visits Michigan and a week before hosting Ohio State. This is a monster three-game stretch for Penn State, and Minnesota is far from a team to take lightly in this spot. But facing the defending Big Ten champions in Ann Arbor and hosting the Buckeyes are two of the biggest challenges every other season for Penn State. Sliding a home game against a program like Minnesota is extremely dangerous for Penn State, a team that still has to prove it can run the football and protect its quarterback while also asserting dominance over others.

Penn State’s road trip to Indiana a week after facing the Buckeyes is a possible letdown spot no matter what happens against the Buckeyes, but the game against the Gophers is sandwiched right between the two biggest games in the division schedule is a nasty draw for Penn State.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sevyn Banks finds his transfer destination

We now know where former Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks will be continuing his college career. After four years as a Buckeye — one of the COVID-19 variety in 2020 — Banks originally planned to enter the NFL draft after an injury-plagued 2021, but then decided to enter the transfer portal and play one more year the NCAA allowed athletes because of the pandemic.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Thad Matta Is Reportedly Hiring 2 Former Ohio State Stars

Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is dipping into his Buckeye past to help fill out his new staff at Butler. According to the Indianapolis Star, Matta is hiring Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, both of whom played for him at Ohio State. Matta has already named Mike Pegues, Kevin Kuwik and David Ragland his full-time assistants, so Oden and Diebler would be filling other roles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
