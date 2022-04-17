Jayson Tatum hits game-winning buzzer beater to beat Nets in Game 1

Nick Friedell: Jayson Tatum wins it at the buzzer with a layup. Celtics win it 115-114. TD Garden is going absolutely nuts. Kyrie finishes with 39 points. Tatum finishes with 31 points and the game-winner. Celtics up 1-0. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie Irving makes his point, but Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:21 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie stars and swears. But Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics

Kyrie Irving scores 39 points, but Boston’s Jayson Tatum nails winning layup. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:11 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Tatum’s layup was 7th time Celtics won playoff game at buzzer. They trail only Lakers in this category

Most Game-Winning Buzzer Beaters in Playoffs

NBA History

Lakers 8

Celtics 7

LeBron 5

Cavs 5

Bulls 5

Jordan 3

No other player/team has more than 2 – 9:15 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:12 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical from TD Garden: Jayson Tatum plays hero to Kyrie Irving’s villain. sports.yahoo.com/boston-celtics… – 8:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

A subpar shooting performance from Kevin Durant. An unfocused open to the second half. A pirouetting buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum.

Ultimately a one-point loss for the Nets in Game 1, with both feel-good and feel-bad vibes associated with the performance nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics win Game 1 vs. Nets on a Jayson Tatum spinning buzzer beater over Kyrie Irving after Irving flipped off the fans earlier in the game. Yes, this is real life & yes, this series is gonna be wild.

Quick read from the Garden from @Jay King & me theathletic.com/news/jayson-ta… – 7:58 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Breaking down the Celtics’ buzzer-beater during which all five members of the C’s touched the ball in a frantic 12 seconds that led to Tatum’s game-winner masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics figuring things out late on defense: “We’ve got the best defender in the league, Smart, setting the tone.” – 7:41 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Quick Celtics/Nets thread.

The last two possessions were a microcosm of these two teams have been defensively this season. Celts force a Durant fadeaway 25 foot miss at the shot clock buzzer and Durant/Irving get beat backdoor by Tatum for game winner at buzzer… – 7:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum agrees that’s as loud as he’s ever heard TD Garden: “It doesn’t get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game in front of our fans.” – 7:37 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Tatum said that’s probably as loud as he has heard TD Garden: “It doesn’t get any better than that – a buzzer-beater in a playoff game in front of our fans.” – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum: “Those games, where you figure it out, are the most rewarding. Up 15 to down 5, but you gotta figure it out. That’s what we did.” – 7:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Tatum said he knew he released the final shot before the buzzer, but wasn’t sure whether the refs would put more time back on the clock. – 7:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum said he knew he got the shot off but wasn’t sure if they’d put some time back on the clock. – 7:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics final defensive possession: “We just tried to make it tough on them. It was a great defensive possession from our whole team. We did a good job with the box out and getting the rebound and then we pushed it the other way.” – 7:33 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum on his buzzer beater: “We all thought Smart was gonna shoot it. So last second shot, just crash the glass…But when he took that dribble, we just kind of made eye contact and he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.” – 7:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on the final play: “I think we all thought Marcus was gonna shoot it. But we made eye contact, he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.” – 7:31 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Tatum said his first thought when Smart had the ball late was to crash the glass for a putback. Obviously turned out better. – 7:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Real talk from Jayson Tatum on his cut: “We all thought Marcus was going to take that shot.” – 7:31 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Celtics vs. Nets: NBA players take to Twitter and react to Jayson Tatum’s game winning layup

cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 7:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum in Game 1:

— Turnaround fadeaway over KD

— Led Celtics in assists

— Blocked KD jumper

— Blocked Kyrie

— Game winner at the buzzer

Did we miss anything? pic.twitter.com/qB0DSSebKn – 7:06 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on the final play: “First off, you’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation.”

Smart said he’s always been told that you have more time than you think. Said he was planning to find Horford, then spotted Tatum flashing open at the last second. – 6:58 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

It’s always wild to me how much can happen in so little time. There’s 4.8 seconds left here and Jaylen is still going to fire a cross court pass to Smart, who’s going to fake, drive to the basket and find Tatum, who’s going to spin and score. pic.twitter.com/vg9i3UzTEx – 6:57 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jayson Tatum hits spinning game-winner, Celtics beat Nets in dramatic Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/17/jay… – 6:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

KD having to guard Tatum and score 30 efficiently in this series is a big ask. He’s still capable of it for sure, but you could see the jolt in responsibility to his jumper in Game 1 – 6:41 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

pretty decent chance this results in a charge if Tatum doesnt spin. only 1.4 seconds left when he touched it, so the action really was do-or-die considering there wouldnt have been enough time to do anything else except shoot after. pic.twitter.com/2bvu03mC6T – 6:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie gets his points and his frustration out, but Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Helluva play from Tatum just to be aware to do a spin and lay it up, is tough.”

-Goran Dragic. Added that he felt they fouled too much early and wound up in the bonu. – 6:25 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“At that point it’s a little bit random, they pushed it. Instead of calling timeout we took away the 1st action w/ Brown, went to Smart… he got in the crack and somehow found Tatum who made an intelligent cut.”

-Nash on the final play pic.twitter.com/4Rn8kEHlnn – 6:22 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

tatum’s buzzer-beater was truly incredible, but he also stuck with kd on an island 15 seconds before that. superstar sequence. – 6:21 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Without looking back at the film, feels like Tatum’s defense was awesome against Durant & not nearly as awesome against Irving.

2 great offensive players, very different in regard to keeping them in front of you. – 6:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

-Brown – getting the quick 2 to preserve the 2-for-1

-Incredible defense on Kyrie and KD on last Nets possession

-Smart finding Tatum

That’s a sequence man. – 6:19 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Tatum has 5 go-ahead shots in final 5 seconds of 4th/OT in last 3 seasons, most in the NBA https://t.co/qdvaMdj0UG pic.twitter.com/Q3H1W3ryzn – 6:14 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. pic.twitter.com/TOufyXjMc7 – 6:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 115-114. Lead series 1-0.

Tatum – 31/4/8

Brown – 23/5/3/4/2

Horford – 20/15

Smart – 20/7/6

Celtics – 47.2% FGs

Celtics – 12-33 3Ps

Celtics – 14 TOs

Irving – 39/5/6/4/1

Durant – 23/4/3

Claxton – 13/8

Dragic – 14 points

Nets – 53.8% FGs

Nets – 11-24 3Ps

Nets – 16 TOs – 6:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That was an incredible cut by Tatum. KD had two up top after Brown relocated but I’m not sure he even saw Tatum cut behind him. – 6:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First ever Jayson Tatum buzzer beater

First Celtics buzzer beater since February 2018 (Al Horford vs Blazers)

First Celtics buzzer beater in playoffs since Paul Pierce at Miami in 2010 – 6:10 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Boston may have just had the best defensive possession of the season to set up Tatum’s winner. WOW. – 6:10 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum to Lisa Salters on ABC: “We didn’t want to call a timeout and set their defense up…I just went to get the rebound and (Smart) found me and it was just a layup. Just a layup.” – 6:10 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

That was entertaining. Damn. What a play by Tatum and what a quarter by Kyrie. Whatever you think about him, he’s pure hoop genius. Fun. – 6:09 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Boston-Brooklyn is an all-time classic NBA game. An ALL TIME CLASSIC. We had Kyrie giving Boston fans the finger while dropping 39/6/5. We had Jaylen Brown out there bleeding in the final minutes. Tatum buzzer beater layup on a great final possession. Just so much superstar shit – 6:09 PM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen

I mean, that mic is fairly close to Tatum’s mouth and you can still barely hear him.

That means it is CRAZY loud there. – 6:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Jayson Tatum’s spinning layup carries the Celtics over the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, Kevin Durant wasn’t himself and the supporting cast was solid. Goran Dragic was fantastic. Celtics lead the series 1-0. @Jared Weiss has a story coming. – 6:08 PM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay

Great game. Kyrie kept the Nets in it but his selfishness at the end – to much dribbling – cost the Nets. Clutch play by Tatum. Unselfish play by Smart. – 6:08 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Jayson Tatum spinning around a flailing Kyrie for the game winning layup was the perfect way to end this game – 6:08 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Credit for the play starts with Smart. Had the patience to wait out the Nets defense for Tatum cutting backdoor – 6:08 PM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen

It’s so loud in that arena that you can’t really hear what Tatum is saying into a microphone connected to the broadcast – 6:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

What a finish to this Celtics-Nets Game 1! Tatum with a beautiful cut and finish at the rim to beat the final buzzer.

NBA Playoff basketball. Nothing like it. – 6:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

What a finish by Tatum and the Celtics. It’s only one loss on the road, where they’re expected to lose in a Game 1, but that’s a gut-punch for the Nets to come up short after that Kyrie Irving performance – 6:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum in Game 1:

31 PTS

8 AST

9-18 FG

GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/CAHvIgE9sp – 6:07 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

I was screaming call a timeout and look at the Celtics! Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum wowww – 6:07 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Incredible patience from Boston on that possession, wow. No forcing a bad shot. And what timing from Tatum on the spin. – 6:07 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

What a cut by Tatum. What a great Game 1. THESE ARE THE PLAYOFFS. – 6:07 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kyrie matador defense on the Tatum layup. – 6:07 PM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen

Great presence of mind to pass it, and then Tatum releasing the ball in the nick of time. Wow wow wow – 6:07 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Jayson Tatum scored this will be counted and #Celtics will be up 1-0. – 6:06 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

This place is deafening. Ime Udoka went without a timeout. He trusted the Celtics to make the right play. They worked the ball around until they found Tatum at the buzzer. A rough fourth quarter otherwise, but all their progress this season showed up at the most important time. – 6:06 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Tatum wins it at the buzzer with a layup.

Celtics win it 115-114. TD Garden is going absolutely nuts.

Kyrie finishes with 39 points. Tatum finishes with 31 points and the game-winner. Celtics up 1-0.

Game 2 is Wednesday. – 6:06 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Tatum basket good. Haven’t heard TD Garden this loud since 2010. #Celtics #Nets – 6:06 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics dont call timeout and pull off one of the wildest tight-rope game winners you’ll see all year. Celtics win a bloodbath 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum spinning layup. – 6:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jayson Tatum’s layup wins it on a broken possession. Celtics 115, Nets 114. It beat the clock.

Celtics lead the series, 1-0. – 6:05 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

i dunno man, i feel like you figure out a way to get tatum a look there and live with the result regardless of how open smart is – 6:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Oh White…

You got the switch. Throw it back to Tatum! – 6:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

White just attacked KD after the Celtics got the switch they wanted for Tatum. Not the best decision. – 5:59 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

tatum — what a stand there – 5:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve got a tie game, 107-107, with 3:15 to go in the 4th quarter. #ThisGame has given us everything we’ve wanted in a Game 1: physical play, rowdy fans, stars being stars & role players stepping up.

Now it’s winning time. KD & Kyrie on one side. Jayson Tatum & Co. on the other – 5:55 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

smart left kyrie to squeeze kd, thinking tatum would rotate off brown in the corner. that’s a tough breakdown. – 5:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I think Tatum is gassed. Playing him the entire second half was a choice and it seems like it backfired. So far. – 5:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum, Smart, and Udoka talking about the breakdown that gave Kyrie an open 3. Looks like it was supposed to be an “X-out” where Tatum stepped up on Kyrie & Smart went to the guy in the corner – 5:51 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Smart expected Tatum to stunt at Irving and leave Brown in corner. Tatum just chilled. – 5:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Smart expected Tatum to rotate up to Kyrie as he doubled Durant, but Tatum is so tired he couldn’t execute. Also got beat on the boxout by Claxton, and couldn’t run the floor after his block on Kyrie. – 5:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Tatum looks totally out of gas right now. – 5:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Twice Kyrie has blown right by Tatum. Not sure if Tatum is tired, but that’s terrible defense. – 5:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

One of many downsides for the Celtics letting Brooklyn come back while Durant was on the bench: He got a breather, should be fresher down the stretch. Tatum is up to 37 minutes. Would play 45 if he finishes the game. And it would be tough to get him a break at this point. – 5:42 PM

Lang Greene @LangGreene

Tatum, KD and Kyrie. In a first round matchup? Thank you basketball Gods. Thank you. – 5:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good off-ball defense from Kyrie. He read Tatum wanted to hit Pirtchard in the corner and he dropped to take that passing lane away. Helped cause the shot-clock violation. – 5:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Young stars are putting on a show this playoffs.

Ant is 20

Maxey is 21

Poole is 22

Tatum is 19 pic.twitter.com/cu5qSNBnON – 5:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

That last shot by Tatum at the end of the third quarter had Paul Pierce vs. Al Harrington vibes without nearly as much trash talk. – 5:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

When you study for Horford and Theis but got Tatum instead. pic.twitter.com/MUq8nXYWUW – 5:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 96-85 after three

Tatum – 27/4/8

Smart – 18 points

Horford – 18 points

Brown – 14 points

Celtics – 49.3% FGs

Celtics – 11-28 threes

Celtics – 10 TOs

Irving – 21 points

Durant – 18 points

Dragic – 14 points

Nets – 51.7% FGs

Nets – 6-15 threes

Nets – 14 TOs – 5:30 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Testing the waters: How many players would you rather have than Jayson Tatum? – 5:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 96-85. Lot of blocks down the stretch there. Jaylen Brown blocks Bruce Brown on a 2-on-1 Nets had with him and Durant. Jaylen Brown then scores on the other end. Jayson Tatum asks to have Claxton to himself and hits a 3 on him. – 5:30 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

both Tatum and Jaylen are now in the ever-exclusive Have Blocked KD’s Jumper Club. – 5:29 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Key final minute of 3Q as #Celtics score final 5 points, including a Tatum 3 in face of Claxton. BOS 96, BRK 85. Tatum 27, Horford 18, Smart 18, Brown 14; Irving 21, Durant 18, Dragic 14. – 5:28 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jayson Tatum’s side-step 3 is up there with death and taxes at this point. Tatum has 27 points on 8/14 FG and the Celtics are taking a 96-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 and Kevin Durant is up to 18 points. Nets gave up 11-2 run to start Q3 – 5:28 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Feels like we need to keep fouls updated. Tatum 3, Theis 3, Smart 4, B. Brown 4, Drummond 4, Curry 4. – 5:23 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

That’s a pretty effective action for Tatum. Mills wants no part of a switch and KD struggles to power thru Smart’s screen. Nets lack of plus defenders becoming big factor. – 5:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Curry has a point to me about Tatum ripping up through his arm on that foul call. He and Nash both discussing it with the refs. – 5:12 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Now a LOUD MVP chant for Tatum at the line – 5:12 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jayson Tatum is headed to the line for free throws that could open up a 15-point Celtics lead here in the 3rd quarter. Disaster of an open to the second half. MVP chants for Tatum. – 5:12 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Big halftime adjustment by Ime Udoka to have the bigs front Durant off the ball with the defender’s hands up behind them to disrupt his path toward the ball and try to wear him down a bit. Most of the first half had Tatum just hugging up on Durant. – 5:10 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Devin Booker

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

HALFTIME: Nets 61, Celtics 61

Nets did a much better job of taking care of the ball, but still have 11 TOs to Boston’s 7

Tatum: 15 PTS, 5/9 FG

Irving: 15 PTS, 3/6 FG

Durant: 7 PTS, 2/10 FG

Horford: 14 PTS, 5/6 FG

Curry, Drummond, Dragic: 28 PTS

KD will have his moment. – 4:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics-Nets tied 61-61 at half

Tatum – 15 points, 7 assists

Horford – 14 points

Brown – 8 points

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 6-17 threes

Celtics – 7 turnovers

Irving – 15 points

Dragic – 11 points

Curry – 9 points

Nets – 54.1% FGs

Nets – 5-11 threes

Nets – 12 turnovers – 4:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Net and #Celtics tied at the half. Kyrie Irving (15) and Goran Dragic (11) lead the way for Brooklyn, while KD has just seven on 2-of-10 shooting. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (15 points, 7 assists) has gotten the better of their matchup. – 4:45 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics and #Nets tied at 61 at half. Tatum 14, Horford 14, Brown 8; Irving 15, Dragic 11, Curry 9, Drummond 8 (4 fouls), Durant 7. – 4:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Daniel Theis is pissed off at the no-call on Durant’s contest of Tatum’s 3… he thinks that’s the same call that got him his 3rd foul – 4:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum is loving the Claxton switch … he’s gotten a couple of layups out of that. Running it with Horford keeps Durant occupied enough that he’s not helping at the rim – 4:41 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Tatum racking up seven assists to loosen up the defense makes him so much tougher when he gets his shot going. – 4:40 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

A jumper and a three by Tatum and a fast break bucket by Jaylen Brown for a 53-49 lead and it is really loud here. – 4:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Tatum has been the best player on the court. – 4:35 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Tatum’s already at 7 assists midway through the second quarter. Had more than 7 in just 5 total games this year. – 4:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I love the way Tatum is managing the game. Shifting between handler and screener, using his presence to tilt the floor properly. And yet Kyrie can generate six points on pull up 3s vs your big and it erases a lot of what you do – 4:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 29-28 after one

Horford – 10 points

Grant – 7 points

Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists

Celtics – 40.9% FGs

Celtics – 4-9 threes

Celtics – 4 TOs

Curry – 9 points

Drummond – 6 points

Durant – 4 points

Irving – 4 points

Nets – 50% FGs

Nets – 1-4 threes

Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.

18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28

Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.

Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS

Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS

Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS

Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

With Claxton on Tatum, would like to see Celtics attack the likes of Dragic in pick and roll and try to get into a 4 on 3 game with no rim protector for Brooklyn. – 4:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kessler Edwards just forced that turnover on Tatum – 4:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Theis getting in foul trouble threw it off a bit, but Udoka has stuck with the regular season rotation so far.

Tatum and a big out early. Then Tatum will come back in for Brown. Theis would usually come back in for Horford around this point.

Smart usually goes whole of Q1. – 4:06 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Nets are tied with the Celtics despite 7 turnovers and 7 fouls but also Jayson Tatum is 0-for-1 from the field so life is all about perspective – 4:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jayson Tatum on-ball defense. Impressive. #Celtics #Nets – 3:55 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Jayson Tatum got on that Giannis diet. Dude is deezed. – 3:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters this afternoon:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Bruce Brown

Kevin Durant

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:

Smart – Irving

Brown – Durant

Tatum – Curry

Theis – Brown

Horford – Drummond

That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM

Brady Hawk: The Miami Heat have officially secured the 1 seed in the Eastern Conference Any East playoff series will have a game 7 played in Miami’s building -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / April 7, 2022

Brian Robb: Bucks beat Celtics 127-121. Milwaukee moves into driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / April 7, 2022