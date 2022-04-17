Jayson Tatum hits game-winning buzzer beater to beat Nets in Game 1
Nick Friedell: Jayson Tatum wins it at the buzzer with a layup. Celtics win it 115-114. TD Garden is going absolutely nuts. Kyrie finishes with 39 points. Tatum finishes with 31 points and the game-winner. Celtics up 1-0. Game 2 is Wednesday.
Kyrie Irving makes his point, but Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:21 PM
Kyrie stars and swears. But Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 39 points, but Boston’s Jayson Tatum nails winning layup. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:11 PM
Tatum’s layup was 7th time Celtics won playoff game at buzzer. They trail only Lakers in this category
Most Game-Winning Buzzer Beaters in Playoffs
NBA History
Lakers 8
Celtics 7
LeBron 5
Cavs 5
Bulls 5
Jordan 3
No other player/team has more than 2 – 9:15 PM
Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:12 PM
For @The Vertical from TD Garden: Jayson Tatum plays hero to Kyrie Irving’s villain. sports.yahoo.com/boston-celtics… – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A subpar shooting performance from Kevin Durant. An unfocused open to the second half. A pirouetting buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum.
Ultimately a one-point loss for the Nets in Game 1, with both feel-good and feel-bad vibes associated with the performance nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:47 PM
Celtics win Game 1 vs. Nets on a Jayson Tatum spinning buzzer beater over Kyrie Irving after Irving flipped off the fans earlier in the game. Yes, this is real life & yes, this series is gonna be wild.
Quick read from the Garden from @Jay King & me theathletic.com/news/jayson-ta… – 7:58 PM
New: Breaking down the Celtics’ buzzer-beater during which all five members of the C’s touched the ball in a frantic 12 seconds that led to Tatum’s game-winner masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:41 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics figuring things out late on defense: “We’ve got the best defender in the league, Smart, setting the tone.” – 7:41 PM
Quick Celtics/Nets thread.
The last two possessions were a microcosm of these two teams have been defensively this season. Celts force a Durant fadeaway 25 foot miss at the shot clock buzzer and Durant/Irving get beat backdoor by Tatum for game winner at buzzer… – 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum agrees that’s as loud as he’s ever heard TD Garden: “It doesn’t get any better than that. A buzzer-beater in a playoff game in front of our fans.” – 7:37 PM
Tatum said that’s probably as loud as he has heard TD Garden: “It doesn’t get any better than that – a buzzer-beater in a playoff game in front of our fans.” – 7:36 PM
Jayson Tatum: “Those games, where you figure it out, are the most rewarding. Up 15 to down 5, but you gotta figure it out. That’s what we did.” – 7:36 PM
Tatum said he knew he released the final shot before the buzzer, but wasn’t sure whether the refs would put more time back on the clock. – 7:35 PM
Jayson Tatum said he knew he got the shot off but wasn’t sure if they’d put some time back on the clock. – 7:35 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics final defensive possession: “We just tried to make it tough on them. It was a great defensive possession from our whole team. We did a good job with the box out and getting the rebound and then we pushed it the other way.” – 7:33 PM
Jayson Tatum on his buzzer beater: “We all thought Smart was gonna shoot it. So last second shot, just crash the glass…But when he took that dribble, we just kind of made eye contact and he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.” – 7:31 PM
Jayson Tatum on the final play: “I think we all thought Marcus was gonna shoot it. But we made eye contact, he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.” – 7:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum said his first thought when Smart had the ball late was to crash the glass for a putback. Obviously turned out better. – 7:31 PM
Real talk from Jayson Tatum on his cut: “We all thought Marcus was going to take that shot.” – 7:31 PM
Celtics vs. Nets: NBA players take to Twitter and react to Jayson Tatum’s game winning layup
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 7:28 PM
Jayson Tatum in Game 1:
— Turnaround fadeaway over KD
— Led Celtics in assists
— Blocked KD jumper
— Blocked Kyrie
— Game winner at the buzzer
Did we miss anything? pic.twitter.com/qB0DSSebKn – 7:06 PM
Marcus Smart on the final play: “First off, you’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation.”
Smart said he’s always been told that you have more time than you think. Said he was planning to find Horford, then spotted Tatum flashing open at the last second. – 6:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
It’s always wild to me how much can happen in so little time. There’s 4.8 seconds left here and Jaylen is still going to fire a cross court pass to Smart, who’s going to fake, drive to the basket and find Tatum, who’s going to spin and score. pic.twitter.com/vg9i3UzTEx – 6:57 PM
Jayson Tatum hits spinning game-winner, Celtics beat Nets in dramatic Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/17/jay… – 6:50 PM
KD having to guard Tatum and score 30 efficiently in this series is a big ask. He’s still capable of it for sure, but you could see the jolt in responsibility to his jumper in Game 1 – 6:41 PM
pretty decent chance this results in a charge if Tatum doesnt spin. only 1.4 seconds left when he touched it, so the action really was do-or-die considering there wouldnt have been enough time to do anything else except shoot after. pic.twitter.com/2bvu03mC6T – 6:37 PM
Kyrie gets his points and his frustration out, but Nets fall in Game 1 as Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating layup for Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:32 PM
“Helluva play from Tatum just to be aware to do a spin and lay it up, is tough.”
-Goran Dragic. Added that he felt they fouled too much early and wound up in the bonu. – 6:25 PM
“At that point it’s a little bit random, they pushed it. Instead of calling timeout we took away the 1st action w/ Brown, went to Smart… he got in the crack and somehow found Tatum who made an intelligent cut.”
-Nash on the final play pic.twitter.com/4Rn8kEHlnn – 6:22 PM
tatum’s buzzer-beater was truly incredible, but he also stuck with kd on an island 15 seconds before that. superstar sequence. – 6:21 PM
Without looking back at the film, feels like Tatum’s defense was awesome against Durant & not nearly as awesome against Irving.
2 great offensive players, very different in regard to keeping them in front of you. – 6:20 PM
-Brown – getting the quick 2 to preserve the 2-for-1
-Incredible defense on Kyrie and KD on last Nets possession
-Smart finding Tatum
That’s a sequence man. – 6:19 PM
Tatum has 5 go-ahead shots in final 5 seconds of 4th/OT in last 3 seasons, most in the NBA https://t.co/qdvaMdj0UG pic.twitter.com/Q3H1W3ryzn – 6:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. pic.twitter.com/TOufyXjMc7 – 6:14 PM
Celtics win 115-114. Lead series 1-0.
Tatum – 31/4/8
Brown – 23/5/3/4/2
Horford – 20/15
Smart – 20/7/6
Celtics – 47.2% FGs
Celtics – 12-33 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Irving – 39/5/6/4/1
Durant – 23/4/3
Claxton – 13/8
Dragic – 14 points
Nets – 53.8% FGs
Nets – 11-24 3Ps
Nets – 16 TOs – 6:12 PM
That was an incredible cut by Tatum. KD had two up top after Brown relocated but I’m not sure he even saw Tatum cut behind him. – 6:12 PM
First ever Jayson Tatum buzzer beater
First Celtics buzzer beater since February 2018 (Al Horford vs Blazers)
First Celtics buzzer beater in playoffs since Paul Pierce at Miami in 2010 – 6:10 PM
Boston may have just had the best defensive possession of the season to set up Tatum’s winner. WOW. – 6:10 PM
Jayson Tatum to Lisa Salters on ABC: “We didn’t want to call a timeout and set their defense up…I just went to get the rebound and (Smart) found me and it was just a layup. Just a layup.” – 6:10 PM
That was entertaining. Damn. What a play by Tatum and what a quarter by Kyrie. Whatever you think about him, he’s pure hoop genius. Fun. – 6:09 PM
Boston-Brooklyn is an all-time classic NBA game. An ALL TIME CLASSIC. We had Kyrie giving Boston fans the finger while dropping 39/6/5. We had Jaylen Brown out there bleeding in the final minutes. Tatum buzzer beater layup on a great final possession. Just so much superstar shit – 6:09 PM
I mean, that mic is fairly close to Tatum’s mouth and you can still barely hear him.
That means it is CRAZY loud there. – 6:09 PM
Final: Jayson Tatum’s spinning layup carries the Celtics over the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, Kevin Durant wasn’t himself and the supporting cast was solid. Goran Dragic was fantastic. Celtics lead the series 1-0. @Jared Weiss has a story coming. – 6:08 PM
Great game. Kyrie kept the Nets in it but his selfishness at the end – to much dribbling – cost the Nets. Clutch play by Tatum. Unselfish play by Smart. – 6:08 PM
Jayson Tatum spinning around a flailing Kyrie for the game winning layup was the perfect way to end this game – 6:08 PM
Credit for the play starts with Smart. Had the patience to wait out the Nets defense for Tatum cutting backdoor – 6:08 PM
It’s so loud in that arena that you can’t really hear what Tatum is saying into a microphone connected to the broadcast – 6:08 PM
What a finish to this Celtics-Nets Game 1! Tatum with a beautiful cut and finish at the rim to beat the final buzzer.
NBA Playoff basketball. Nothing like it. – 6:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
What a finish by Tatum and the Celtics. It’s only one loss on the road, where they’re expected to lose in a Game 1, but that’s a gut-punch for the Nets to come up short after that Kyrie Irving performance – 6:07 PM
Jayson Tatum in Game 1:
31 PTS
8 AST
9-18 FG
GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/CAHvIgE9sp – 6:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I was screaming call a timeout and look at the Celtics! Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum wowww – 6:07 PM
Incredible patience from Boston on that possession, wow. No forcing a bad shot. And what timing from Tatum on the spin. – 6:07 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
What a cut by Tatum. What a great Game 1. THESE ARE THE PLAYOFFS. – 6:07 PM
Kyrie matador defense on the Tatum layup. – 6:07 PM
Great presence of mind to pass it, and then Tatum releasing the ball in the nick of time. Wow wow wow – 6:07 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Jayson Tatum scored this will be counted and #Celtics will be up 1-0. – 6:06 PM
This place is deafening. Ime Udoka went without a timeout. He trusted the Celtics to make the right play. They worked the ball around until they found Tatum at the buzzer. A rough fourth quarter otherwise, but all their progress this season showed up at the most important time. – 6:06 PM
Tatum wins it at the buzzer with a layup.
Celtics win it 115-114. TD Garden is going absolutely nuts.
Kyrie finishes with 39 points. Tatum finishes with 31 points and the game-winner. Celtics up 1-0.
Game 2 is Wednesday. – 6:06 PM
Tatum basket good. Haven’t heard TD Garden this loud since 2010. #Celtics #Nets – 6:06 PM
Celtics dont call timeout and pull off one of the wildest tight-rope game winners you’ll see all year. Celtics win a bloodbath 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum spinning layup. – 6:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum’s layup wins it on a broken possession. Celtics 115, Nets 114. It beat the clock.
Celtics lead the series, 1-0. – 6:05 PM
i dunno man, i feel like you figure out a way to get tatum a look there and live with the result regardless of how open smart is – 6:02 PM
Oh White…
You got the switch. Throw it back to Tatum! – 6:00 PM
White just attacked KD after the Celtics got the switch they wanted for Tatum. Not the best decision. – 5:59 PM
tatum — what a stand there – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got a tie game, 107-107, with 3:15 to go in the 4th quarter. #ThisGame has given us everything we’ve wanted in a Game 1: physical play, rowdy fans, stars being stars & role players stepping up.
Now it’s winning time. KD & Kyrie on one side. Jayson Tatum & Co. on the other – 5:55 PM
smart left kyrie to squeeze kd, thinking tatum would rotate off brown in the corner. that’s a tough breakdown. – 5:51 PM
I think Tatum is gassed. Playing him the entire second half was a choice and it seems like it backfired. So far. – 5:51 PM
Tatum, Smart, and Udoka talking about the breakdown that gave Kyrie an open 3. Looks like it was supposed to be an “X-out” where Tatum stepped up on Kyrie & Smart went to the guy in the corner – 5:51 PM
Smart expected Tatum to stunt at Irving and leave Brown in corner. Tatum just chilled. – 5:50 PM
Smart expected Tatum to rotate up to Kyrie as he doubled Durant, but Tatum is so tired he couldn’t execute. Also got beat on the boxout by Claxton, and couldn’t run the floor after his block on Kyrie. – 5:50 PM
Tatum looks totally out of gas right now. – 5:48 PM
Twice Kyrie has blown right by Tatum. Not sure if Tatum is tired, but that’s terrible defense. – 5:47 PM
One of many downsides for the Celtics letting Brooklyn come back while Durant was on the bench: He got a breather, should be fresher down the stretch. Tatum is up to 37 minutes. Would play 45 if he finishes the game. And it would be tough to get him a break at this point. – 5:42 PM
Tatum, KD and Kyrie. In a first round matchup? Thank you basketball Gods. Thank you. – 5:39 PM
Good off-ball defense from Kyrie. He read Tatum wanted to hit Pirtchard in the corner and he dropped to take that passing lane away. Helped cause the shot-clock violation. – 5:33 PM
Young stars are putting on a show this playoffs.
Ant is 20
Maxey is 21
Poole is 22
Tatum is 19 pic.twitter.com/cu5qSNBnON – 5:33 PM
That last shot by Tatum at the end of the third quarter had Paul Pierce vs. Al Harrington vibes without nearly as much trash talk. – 5:31 PM
When you study for Horford and Theis but got Tatum instead. pic.twitter.com/MUq8nXYWUW – 5:31 PM
Celtics lead 96-85 after three
Tatum – 27/4/8
Smart – 18 points
Horford – 18 points
Brown – 14 points
Celtics – 49.3% FGs
Celtics – 11-28 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Irving – 21 points
Durant – 18 points
Dragic – 14 points
Nets – 51.7% FGs
Nets – 6-15 threes
Nets – 14 TOs – 5:30 PM
Testing the waters: How many players would you rather have than Jayson Tatum? – 5:30 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 96-85. Lot of blocks down the stretch there. Jaylen Brown blocks Bruce Brown on a 2-on-1 Nets had with him and Durant. Jaylen Brown then scores on the other end. Jayson Tatum asks to have Claxton to himself and hits a 3 on him. – 5:30 PM
both Tatum and Jaylen are now in the ever-exclusive Have Blocked KD’s Jumper Club. – 5:29 PM
Key final minute of 3Q as #Celtics score final 5 points, including a Tatum 3 in face of Claxton. BOS 96, BRK 85. Tatum 27, Horford 18, Smart 18, Brown 14; Irving 21, Durant 18, Dragic 14. – 5:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum’s side-step 3 is up there with death and taxes at this point. Tatum has 27 points on 8/14 FG and the Celtics are taking a 96-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 and Kevin Durant is up to 18 points. Nets gave up 11-2 run to start Q3 – 5:28 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Feels like we need to keep fouls updated. Tatum 3, Theis 3, Smart 4, B. Brown 4, Drummond 4, Curry 4. – 5:23 PM
That’s a pretty effective action for Tatum. Mills wants no part of a switch and KD struggles to power thru Smart’s screen. Nets lack of plus defenders becoming big factor. – 5:19 PM
Curry has a point to me about Tatum ripping up through his arm on that foul call. He and Nash both discussing it with the refs. – 5:12 PM
Now a LOUD MVP chant for Tatum at the line – 5:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum is headed to the line for free throws that could open up a 15-point Celtics lead here in the 3rd quarter. Disaster of an open to the second half. MVP chants for Tatum. – 5:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM
Big halftime adjustment by Ime Udoka to have the bigs front Durant off the ball with the defender’s hands up behind them to disrupt his path toward the ball and try to wear him down a bit. Most of the first half had Tatum just hugging up on Durant. – 5:10 PM
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 61, Celtics 61
Nets did a much better job of taking care of the ball, but still have 11 TOs to Boston’s 7
Tatum: 15 PTS, 5/9 FG
Irving: 15 PTS, 3/6 FG
Durant: 7 PTS, 2/10 FG
Horford: 14 PTS, 5/6 FG
Curry, Drummond, Dragic: 28 PTS
KD will have his moment. – 4:46 PM
Celtics-Nets tied 61-61 at half
Tatum – 15 points, 7 assists
Horford – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-17 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Irving – 15 points
Dragic – 11 points
Curry – 9 points
Nets – 54.1% FGs
Nets – 5-11 threes
Nets – 12 turnovers – 4:46 PM
#Net and #Celtics tied at the half. Kyrie Irving (15) and Goran Dragic (11) lead the way for Brooklyn, while KD has just seven on 2-of-10 shooting. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (15 points, 7 assists) has gotten the better of their matchup. – 4:45 PM
#Celtics and #Nets tied at 61 at half. Tatum 14, Horford 14, Brown 8; Irving 15, Dragic 11, Curry 9, Drummond 8 (4 fouls), Durant 7. – 4:45 PM
Daniel Theis is pissed off at the no-call on Durant’s contest of Tatum’s 3… he thinks that’s the same call that got him his 3rd foul – 4:43 PM
Tatum is loving the Claxton switch … he’s gotten a couple of layups out of that. Running it with Horford keeps Durant occupied enough that he’s not helping at the rim – 4:41 PM
Tatum racking up seven assists to loosen up the defense makes him so much tougher when he gets his shot going. – 4:40 PM
A jumper and a three by Tatum and a fast break bucket by Jaylen Brown for a 53-49 lead and it is really loud here. – 4:36 PM
Tatum has been the best player on the court. – 4:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s already at 7 assists midway through the second quarter. Had more than 7 in just 5 total games this year. – 4:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM
I love the way Tatum is managing the game. Shifting between handler and screener, using his presence to tilt the floor properly. And yet Kyrie can generate six points on pull up 3s vs your big and it erases a lot of what you do – 4:26 PM
Celtics lead 29-28 after one
Horford – 10 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 40.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 9 points
Drummond – 6 points
Durant – 4 points
Irving – 4 points
Nets – 50% FGs
Nets – 1-4 threes
Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM
#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.
18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28
Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.
Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS
Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS
Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS
Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM
With Claxton on Tatum, would like to see Celtics attack the likes of Dragic in pick and roll and try to get into a 4 on 3 game with no rim protector for Brooklyn. – 4:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards just forced that turnover on Tatum – 4:08 PM
Theis getting in foul trouble threw it off a bit, but Udoka has stuck with the regular season rotation so far.
Tatum and a big out early. Then Tatum will come back in for Brown. Theis would usually come back in for Horford around this point.
Smart usually goes whole of Q1. – 4:06 PM
The Nets are tied with the Celtics despite 7 turnovers and 7 fouls but also Jayson Tatum is 0-for-1 from the field so life is all about perspective – 4:05 PM
Jayson Tatum on-ball defense. Impressive. #Celtics #Nets – 3:55 PM
Jayson Tatum got on that Giannis diet. Dude is deezed. – 3:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM
Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM
My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:
Smart – Irving
Brown – Durant
Tatum – Curry
Theis – Brown
Horford – Drummond
That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM
Comments