For the first time since 2019 - aka "pre-pandemic" - major road races are making their return to Colorado. According to the Denver Post, major Colorado road races such as the Colfax Marathon — a collection of races including a marathon, half marathon, 10-miler, 5K, and marathon relay — as well as the Bolder Boulder 10K and one of Colorado’s oldest and largest road racing events, the Cherry Creek Sneak will all be taking place this year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that shook up the world.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO