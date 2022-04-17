Ever Forward cargo ship now free from Chesapeake Bay after being stuck for more than a month

A salvage company is in the midst of a multiday dredging operation to free a massive container ship that has been aground in the Chesapeake Bay for almost two weeks. The work is expected to continue for several more days before tug boats try to loosen the Ever Forward, according to the Coast Guard and ship owner Evergreen Marine Corp.
As a 1,095-foot cargo ship remained stranded in the Chesapeake Bay Friday, environmental experts raised concerns about a potential oil spill as crews worked to free the ship from the mud that it’s stuck in. “It’s so far aground that about 20 feet of the ship is buried in...
Plans are still being devised for how to refloat a huge container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday night. No one was injured, and as of late last week, there were no indications of any pollution, according to Maryland’s Department of the Environment. “Right now,...
The Ever Forward is finally moving again after running aground five weeks ago in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The 2-year-old vessel was heading to Norfolk, Virginia, and missed a turn while leaving the Port of Baltimore. As a result, it ended up in the shallow waters of the Chesapeake Bay where it became stranded, according to NPR.
