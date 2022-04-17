ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever Forward cargo ship now free from Chesapeake Bay after being stuck for more than a month

WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1,000-foot container vessel ran aground...

www.wavy.com

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Dredging underway to free massive cargo ship aground in the Chesapeake Bay

A salvage company is in the midst of a multiday dredging operation to free a massive container ship that has been aground in the Chesapeake Bay for almost two weeks. The work is expected to continue for several more days before tug boats try to loosen the Ever Forward, according to the Coast Guard and ship owner Evergreen Marine Corp.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Inside Nova

Container ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Plans are still being devised for how to refloat a huge container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday night. No one was injured, and as of late last week, there were no indications of any pollution, according to Maryland’s Department of the Environment. “Right now,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AccuWeather

Massive container ship finally moving again after 5-week ordeal

The Ever Forward is finally moving again after running aground five weeks ago in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The 2-year-old vessel was heading to Norfolk, Virginia, and missed a turn while leaving the Port of Baltimore. As a result, it ended up in the shallow waters of the Chesapeake Bay where it became stranded, according to NPR.
BALTIMORE, MD

