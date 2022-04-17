ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nice day monday, midweek rain coming

By Aaron Brackett
KFOR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for a bit of isolated fog overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be...

kfor.com

WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
KFOR

Chilly Easter, more rain next week

Outdoor egg hunts will be a bit chilly for Easter as cool air sticks around. Look for clouds skies with drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunrise temps will be chilly, in the middle 40s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day with morning drizzle ending midday....
KFOR

Warm Friday, but cool Easter weekend

Friday will be warm and windy with some afternoon storms, mainly east, but its only a one day warmup. Look for more mild conditions Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday...
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
WBTW News13

Abundant sunshine takes over the week!

A good Monday evening all! We are going to dry out tonight with decreasing clouds and colder lows. Some inland spots should fall back into the low 40s, with those at the coast getting down to the mid-upper 40s. It will be still be on the cooler side of things tomorrow for this time of […]
KFOR

Fire danger closes out week, cool weekend in store

Temps will warm up toward the end of the work week only to fall once again this weekend. Look chilly lows in the 30s Wednesday night with clear skies. Sunny conditions will be found Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s to 80s Friday. Friday afternoon and evening, a front will move through, bringing slight storm chances to the state, mainly east.
