Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-95 in Ashland

UPDATE: According to VDOT highway cameras, the backup has cleared.

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Hanover County is causing delays on Interstate 95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 92, just outside of Ashland.

The right lane and right shoulder are currently closed in the Southbound direction and traffic is backed up about a mile and a half.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.