Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-95 in Ashland
UPDATE: According to VDOT highway cameras, the backup has cleared.
ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Hanover County is causing delays on Interstate 95.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 92, just outside of Ashland.25-year-old found dead at gas station following I-85 shooting in Petersburg
The right lane and right shoulder are currently closed in the Southbound direction and traffic is backed up about a mile and a half.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org .
