ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-95 in Ashland

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az4TX_0fC30t7C00

UPDATE: According to VDOT highway cameras, the backup has cleared.

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Hanover County is causing delays on Interstate 95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 92, just outside of Ashland.

25-year-old found dead at gas station following I-85 shooting in Petersburg

The right lane and right shoulder are currently closed in the Southbound direction and traffic is backed up about a mile and a half.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Ashland, VA
Sports
County
Hanover County, VA
Ashland, VA
Traffic
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy