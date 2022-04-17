ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees pitchers made sure Nestor Cortes kept his ‘Immaculate inning’ ball

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE — Nestor Cortes became the first pitcher in 2022 to throw an “Immaculate inning.” In the fourth, the lefthander struck out the side on nine pitches. As he walked off the field at the end of the inning, catcher Kyle Higashioka absent-mindedly tossed the ball into the stands as he would normally do.

“He didn’t realize it,” Cortes said. “It’s  the heat of the moment. He threw the ball up but thankfully we got it back.”

The pitchers in the dugout went wild — and went to work. They had Higashioka figure out who had the ball and then Gerrit Cole negotiated a trade. Cortes got the game ball to keep and a savvy kid got a Gerrit Cole autographed ball.

“Kind of like towards the end, when I got to the eighth pitch, I knew,” Cortes said of the Immaculate inning. “I kind of wasn’t looking for it but I was hopeful I was able to get it.”

CHANGES

The Yankees added Tim Locastro to the roster Sunday after sending down rookie reliever JP Sears. That not only reshapes the roster to give Aaron Boone a four-man bench, it also gave the Bombers a chance to rest Joey Gallo for the first time this season.

“Just kind of getting through this stretch going into an off day  (Monday) we felt like now is the time. as we debated 15 or 16 (pitchers) coming out of spring and obviously went with 16.  I think now it makes more sense to have the extra flexibility position player wise. I gives us a chance with JP to send him down and keep him stretched out to get some starts going. Obviously  he did a really nice job for us while he was here. I’m sure we’ll be back at some point, but for now, I think there’s some value in getting him starting.”

Gallo, who has gotten off to a slow start, pinch hit for Locastro in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The roster move made it easier for Boone to get Gallo out of the lineup and maybe take some pressure off him. While recognizing that he is the player the analytics department wanted, a slugger who hits for power not average and draws walks to keep his on-base percentage acceptable while striking out a lot, Gallo has not been able to do that yet this season. In nine games, Gallo is slashing .143/.294/.143 with no home runs, six walks and 11 strikeouts in 28 at-bats.

Boone said that Locastro, a right-handed hitting outfielder who has speed, was not brought up to platoon with Gallo.

“I think Timmy brings a lot of value. I really, really like him against left-handed pitching. I love his speed and his defensive ability to play all three (positions) out there. Obviously, he’s guy that we can use off the bench in a lot of different roles,” Boone said. “I see him up here certainly to play an important role for us and there’s probably some starts out there for him to be had but I don’t see it becoming that situation.”

Locastro made a diving catch in left field to rob Trey Mancini of an extra-base hit.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made strange relief pitcher demotion right before loss to Baltimore

The New York Yankees fell 5–0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. However, before the game began, field manager Aaron Boone made a roster change, sending young relief pitcher JP Sears down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, elevating outfielder Tim Locastro to get to start in left.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
County
Baltimore County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees have their next stud relief pitcher already on the roster

One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Tim Locastro
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Bombers
Yardbarker

Yankees face serious problem at shortstop after first 10 games of season

The New York Yankees currently host a 5–5 record on the season, but their issues appear to be very similar to the 2021 campaign. General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the team needed to upgrade the shortstop position, but after the first 10 games of the regular season, there is no sign of improvement, despite trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily News

Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out

The Mets got one of their starting outfielders back for an anticipated series opener against the Giants. Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 IL, the Mets announced less than an hour before first pitch of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Outfielder Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Mark Canha, who manager Buck Showalter hoped would also return for the first of a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy