ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2024 ATH Preston Ries earns second offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY7UA_0fC30lIc00

In-state class of 2024 product Preston Ries picked up his second college offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound athlete is from Monticello High School in Iowa.

After the offer from Iowa, Ries now holds offers from both Iowa and Iowa State. Nebraska and Wisconsin have shown interest as well but are yet to offer Ries.

Ries has played all over the gridiron for Monticello, including quarterback, running back and outside linebacker. According to 247Sports , Ries is a three-star recruit, the No. 74 athlete nationally and the fifth-best player from Iowa in the 2024 class. Rivals also ranks Ries as a three-star prospect.

The offer to Ries continues a recent flurry of offers in the 2024 class from the Hawkeye coaching staff. In addition to Ries, Iowa has offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School in Iowa, tight end Christian Bentancur out of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., running back Jordan Marshall of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and offensive lineman Ian Moore from New Palestine High School in Indiana.

Iowa has commitments in the 2024 class from East Buchanan High School offensive lineman Cody Fox in Winthrop, Iowa, and Winfield-Mt. Union High School linebacker Cam Buffington in Winfield, Iowa.

Now that both Iowa and Iowa State have offered Ries, it’s likely his recruitment will pick up in earnest from other power-five programs. Ries reported that his offer came after a conversation with Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace. It indicates that Iowa views Ries’ future as a linebacker at the next level.

Here’s a look at Ries’ sophomore Hudl highlights at Monticello High School.

Recruiting profile

Preston Ries' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 3 N/A 5 74
Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A
ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A
On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A
247 Composite 3 N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Monticello, Iowa
Projected Position LB
Height 6-2
Weight 205
Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 17

Offers

  • Iowa
  • Iowa State

Twitter

https://twitter.com/PrestonRies21/status/1515687675751243779?s=20&t=DbYQCQPYv0XvjG7eHUD7Qw ntact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Who will start at Cash for Iowa football this fall?

DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Editor Austin Hanson debate whether Xavier Nwankpa or Cooper DeJean will earn a starting role. Earning the starting spot at “Cash” (a hybrid linebacker/safety role in Iowa’s 4-2-5 base defense) is a pretty telling accomplishment. Consider that the last three...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Kirk Ferentz’s year-by-year salaries since 2012

Kirk Ferentz has become synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The longtime Iowa football head coach boasts the longest tenure of any major college football head coach in the nation, with a term that dates all the way back to 1999. With 178 career victories, he’s the winningest coach in Hawkeyes history. That is the kind of stability many programs envy. With all that in mind, Hawkeyes Wire looks back on Ferentz’s year-by-year compensation from the University of Iowa over the past decade below. [Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Lands Four-Star In-State Quarterback From 2023 Class

After Brock Purdy determined he would not use his COVID year for an additional year of representing Iowa State on the gridiron, the conversation for who will start under center for the Cyclones in 2022 began. As of now, it appears the starting quarterback position will belong to Iowa-native, Hunter...
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 DE/EDGE Jordan Allen grabs Iowa Hawkeyes offer

Iowa identified another defensive player it would like to join its 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeye coaching staff extended an offer to Olathe, Kan., defensive end and EDGE Jordan Allen out of Olathe South. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Sunflower State product is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, the nation’s No. 60 EDGE and the 11th-best player from Kansas. Rivals regards Allen as a three-star weak side defensive end and the No. 11 player from Kansas. Lastly, according to On3, Allen is a three-star EDGE, the No. 780 player overall in the On3 consensus, the No. 51 EDGE and the...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Monticello, IA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Winthrop, IA
City
Winfield, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Hawkeye, IA
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Ath#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Monticello High School#247sports#Westside High School#Williamsburg High School#New Palestine High School#East Buchanan High School#Union High School
Hot 104.7

Small Iowa Town Home to ‘Best Taco’ in Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy