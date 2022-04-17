2024 ATH Preston Ries earns second offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes

In-state class of 2024 product Preston Ries picked up his second college offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound athlete is from Monticello High School in Iowa.

After the offer from Iowa, Ries now holds offers from both Iowa and Iowa State. Nebraska and Wisconsin have shown interest as well but are yet to offer Ries.

Ries has played all over the gridiron for Monticello, including quarterback, running back and outside linebacker. According to 247Sports , Ries is a three-star recruit, the No. 74 athlete nationally and the fifth-best player from Iowa in the 2024 class. Rivals also ranks Ries as a three-star prospect.

The offer to Ries continues a recent flurry of offers in the 2024 class from the Hawkeye coaching staff. In addition to Ries, Iowa has offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School in Iowa, tight end Christian Bentancur out of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., running back Jordan Marshall of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and offensive lineman Ian Moore from New Palestine High School in Indiana.

Iowa has commitments in the 2024 class from East Buchanan High School offensive lineman Cody Fox in Winthrop, Iowa, and Winfield-Mt. Union High School linebacker Cam Buffington in Winfield, Iowa.

Now that both Iowa and Iowa State have offered Ries, it’s likely his recruitment will pick up in earnest from other power-five programs. Ries reported that his offer came after a conversation with Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace. It indicates that Iowa views Ries’ future as a linebacker at the next level.

Here’s a look at Ries’ sophomore Hudl highlights at Monticello High School.

Recruiting profile

Preston Ries' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 5 74 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 3 N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Monticello, Iowa Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 17

Offers

Iowa

Iowa State

Twitter

https://twitter.com/PrestonRies21/status/1515687675751243779?s=20&t=DbYQCQPYv0XvjG7eHUD7Qw

