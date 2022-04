Colorado Rockies C Elias Diaz went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, singling once and striking out twice in the Rockies' 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Diaz extended his hitting streak to a fifth straight game on Sunday as the Rockies ultimately fell to the Cubs putting them at 6-3 on the season. The catcher is batting an elite .345 so far through eight games and 29 plate appearances and seems to be a catcher that can be relied upon at one of the weakest positions in baseball for fantasy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO