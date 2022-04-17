ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jayson Tatum lifts Celtics past Nets with buzzer-beating, game-winning layup

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) makes the game-winning basket against the Brooklyn Nets in Game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets kicked off their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Easter Sunday, and if Game 1 is any indication of what lies ahead, then fans are in for a treat.

After the contest saw a whopping 19 lead changes and 12 ties, the host Celtics came away with a 115-114 victory, thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by star forward Jayson Tatum.

The teams entered halftime tied at 61-61, before No. 2 Boston burst ahead by 11 heading into the fourth after a huge third quarter. The seventh-seeded Nets stormed back in the final frame, though, behind a game-high 39 points from former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Tatum (31 points, eight assists, four rebounds), Jaylen Brown (23 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists), Al Horford (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (20 points, seven rebounds, six assists) all had huge games for the Celtics, though, as they held onto home-court advantage.

