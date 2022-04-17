ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbey Wheeler places 9th at BAA 5K

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

BOSTON (WETM) – Elmira grad Abbey Wheeler had a top-10 finish in Boston this weekend.

Wheeler is a member of the Boston Athletic Association high performance team and competed at the BAA 5K in Boston Saturday morning during Boston Marathon weekend. The four-time All-American for the Providence Friars finished in the top-10 out of over 4,500 runners. Abbey finished in 9th place with a time of 15:45.

Wheeler won gold at the Big East Championships in the 10,000 meters last year at Providence and won three Big East championships for the Friars.

ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

